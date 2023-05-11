The Central High School girls soccer team got back on the winning track with a 2-1 victory over Holmen in the first round of the MVC round-robin tournament Thursday at Fields for Kids.

The RiverHawks, who placed second to Onalaska with a regular-season conference record of 5-1-1 after a loss to Tomah earlier this week, scored once in each half to beat the Vikings (5-6-3, 4-3-1).

Avery Bosshard converted a pass from Ellie Kirchner at the 22-minute mark, and the RiverHawks (9-2-2, 6-1-1) extended their lead when Gianna Bujan scored unassisted at 64 minutes.

Senior Nora Lee helped the Vikings avoid the shutout with a goal at 68 minutes.

Laura Lapp saved nine shots for Central and Ava Foster 15 for Holmen.

Onalaska 3, West Salem 1

ONALASKA — The first-place Hilltoppers (10-4-1, 7-0-1) scored the last two goals after the Panthers tied the score at 1.

Amaya Thesing scored off a pass from Natalie Tevis to break the 1-1 tie, and Grace Clark converted an assist from Anna Skemp to pad the lead.

Kate Skaar scored unassisted for West Salem (6-5-1, 4-3-1) to counter the opening goal from Onalaska’s Isabella Cromheecke.

Aquinas 3, Sparta 3

SPARTA— Freshman Tiana Leis scored all three goals for the Spartans, who needed her score off an assist from Maddi Schauf to tie the game in the 68th minute.

Leis scored her first two goals unassisted and gave Sparta a 2-0 lead in the sixth minute.

Freshman Alexa Myre cut into that deficit with an unassisted goal in the 13th minute before junior Danica Silcox knotted things up on her goal in the 28th.

Silcox broke the tie at 41:08 and made a winner out of goalkeeper Alex Roupe, who stopped 19 Sparta shots.

Tomah 7, Logan/Luther 0

The Timberwolves (5-8, 4-4) were all over the Rangers for their second straight conference win. Tomah had scored at least seven goals in a game three times after beating Logan/Luther for a second time.