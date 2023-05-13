The Onalaska High School girls track and field team won the MVC championship Saturday at UW-La Crosse while Logan’s boys beat out the Hilltoppers by half a point for the title.

Logan’s 144 team points in the boys standings just beat out Onalaska’s 143.5 points. Both teams took home three individual titles while Logan won a pair of relay events.

Senior Avin Smith won the boys 110-meter hurdles in 15.09 seconds and completed the sweep for the Raiders with a win in the 300 hurdles (39.89). Senior Andrew Hackbarth won the 400-meter dash in 50.51 seconds.

Smith won the 4x400 relay with senior Dominic Kreiling, junior Issac Trohkimoien and freshman Andrew Stanton each running a leg to finish with a time of 3:28. Freshman Adrian Bye, freshman Gavin Kreiling, senior Ben Lenz and sophomore Daniel Lenz would capture the 4x800 relay (8:41.93).

Hilltoppers junior Blake Burnstad had a clean sweep of the long distance running events, winning the 800-meter run (2:01.68), 1600 (4:27.29) and 3200 (10:19.19) for Onalaska.

Conzemius sets two new records

Aquinas senior Collin Conzemius broke not one but two meet records in bringing home a pair of titles in the 100 and 200-meter dash. Conzemius’ time of 10.58 seconds in the 100 broke the previous record of 10.78 set by Holmen’s Seth Holden in 2017.

The Blugolds senior followed that performance with a 21.48 in the 200, breaking the previous mark of 21.85 that was also set by Holden back in 2017. Aquinas also won the 4x100 relay with Conzemius, junior David Malin, senior Jackson Flottmeyer and freshman Logan Becker (44.21) and placed sixth in the standings (59 points).

Central finished third in the standings with 129 points after sweeping the six field events.

Senior Bennett Fried captured two more conference jumping championships in the long jump (22-6.5) and the triple jump (46-0.5). Fried, junior Peyton Strittmater, junior Carson Jolly and senior Micah Mosley also claimed a title on the track in the 4x200 relay (1:32.24).

Senior Anden Schieldt won two throwing titles in the shot put (52-1) and discus throw (157-8). Two juniors for the RiverHawks took the high jump and pole vault titles. Leo Orlikowski’s jump (6-4) won him the high jump while Alex Wagner (13-0) topped the field in the pole vault.

Tomah placed fourth with 90.5 points, just beating out Holmen (89) in fifth. Sparta rounded out the field in seventh with 39.

Onalaska, Holmen battle for title

The Hilltoppers girls team edged out Holmen 202.5 to 194 in the standings while the Vikings won nine titles.

Senior Alli Thomas now has five championships over three seasons after winning the 1600 run (5:18.79) and the 300 hurdles (46.21). Freshman Isabella Malecek won her first two titles of her career in the 400 dash (1:00.47) and the 800 run (2:25.85).

Senior Carmen Roraff, senior Taylor Molling, junior Jenna Richgels and freshman Makena McGarry set a meet record in the 4x100-meter relay for Onalaska. Their 50.37 second run broke the record of 50.61 set in 2018 by Aquinas. McGarry also won the long jump at 10-9.5.

Holmen freshman Lydia Lazarescu set the tone for the Vikings in her first MVC championship meet, setting a record in the 100 and taking home two titles. Lazarescu ran the 100 in 12.17 seconds — breaking Logan’s Amber Sanderson record of 12.35 set in 2012 — and won the 200 in 25.54.

The Vikings won four field events with junior Jadyn Roden winning both the shot put (38-0) and the discus throw (121-5). Junior Maya Amundson won the triple jump (36-3.25) and sophomore Alexa Szak won the triple jump (5-0). On the track, junior Anabella Filips won the 3200 run in 12:01.87.

Amundson, freshman Alivia Wickstrom, sophomore Bailey Sommerville and junior Rayna McArdle won the 4x400 (4.27.38) while Sommerville, junior Sheryl Wang, junior Ava Werner and freshman Naomi Weden brought the Vikings a championship in the 4x800 (10:29.5).

Logan finished third in the standings (109.5) with senior Lauren Rendler winning the pole vault (8-6).

Tomah junior Lily Joyce won the 100-meter hurdles (15.16) as the Timberwolves placed fourth (52). Central finished close behind (50) in fifth.

Freshman Alaina Elias, freshman Alexa Myre, senior Autumn Passehl and junior Maddie Murphy won the 4x200 relay (1:48.87) for Aquinas, who finished sixth (43) in the standings.

Sparta wound up seventh with 38 points.