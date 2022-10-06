MVC volleyball: Holmen clinches share of championship

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball team won a share of its second straight MVC championship on Thursday with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 victory over Central at the Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse.

The Vikings (19-4, 10-1) have won 21 of their past 22 conference matchups and can clinch an outright championship over second-place Aquinas (8-2) with a win at Logan on Tuesday. The Blugolds have to win at Onalaska on Tuesday and at home against Sparta on Thursday and need the Rangers to beat Holmen to force a tie.

Senior Kyla Christnovich and juniors Izzy Jahr and Rayna McArdle all had five kills to lead Holmen. McArdle added 10 digs and eight assists to her stat line. Senior Grace Eickhoff had 10 assists and senior Gracey Kline nine digs and four aces.

The RiverHawks (12-14, 1-9) were led by senior Avery Veendahl’s 10 assists and nine digs and Laurel Erickson’s 14 digs. Aliyah Schieldt had five kills to top Central.

Onalaska 3, Sparta 2

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (19-8, 6-4) got by the Spartans (3-7) 25-16, 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-11 and had three players with at least 10 kills.

Claire Pedretti had 13 to lead the team, but Sammi Hanson added 11 and Halie Kapelke 10. Hanson and Kapelke also combined on seven blocks. Bailey Yang had 25 assists, Ellie Mascotti 23 digs and 13 assists and Sanjana Xiong 20 digs for the Hilltoppers.

Sparta was led by Anna Blaha’s 11 kills, and Abby Schell’s 29 assists, 12 digs and nine kills. Ellie Falkner added nine digs and seven kills, Brooke Evans 16 assists and 14 digs and Josie Edwards 11 kills, three blocks and two aces.

Logan 3, Tomah 1

TOMAH — The Rangers (5-5) beat the Timberwolves (3-8) 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18.

Junior Ava Dettwiler had a team-high nine kills to go with 21 digs, 17 assists and a block for Logan. Jazzy Davis and Liberty Sprain had eight kills apiece, and Davis added 13 digs and blocks. Sprain also had eight digs.

Molly Erickson added nine digs and four aces and Ella Boge 20 digs for Logan.

Molly Erickson added nine digs and four aces and Ella Boge 20 digs for Logan.

Lauren Noth had 37 digs and 24 kills for Tomah, while Lily Noth added 29 assists. Libby Mathison 19 digs and Aisha Fritsche 18 digs.