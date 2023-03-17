Playing defense, even when she was a kid, never included an eye roll or sigh of frustration for Lexi Donarski.

Maybe it happened after a workout that felt like it went too long, but it wasn’t the result of the task at hand. She loved it then, and she loves it now.

What Donarski does now for the Iowa State University women’s basketball team is much different than what she did as a standout performer at Aquinas High School.

But the principles are the same, and Donarski has just as much fun shutting down an opponent as she does lighting up an opposing defense.

“I’ve cared about defense my whole life,” said Donarski, whose Cyclones (22-9) won the Big 12 Tournament championship last Sunday for an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament. “A lot of people are only worried about scoring, but my parents drove it into my head at a young age that defense matters, too.”

Donarski has spent her junior season flexing her entire game for Iowa State, which is seeded fifth and opens the tournament against 12th-seeded Toledo (28-4) in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday. The game tips off at 2:30 p.m. and airs on ESPN2.

The 6-foot junior guard was the conference defensive player of the year as a sophomore and continued to lead the team on that side of the ball during another big season.

The Cyclones have won four straight games since a 98-93 loss to Kansas on March 1. Donarski averaged 11.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while making 5 of 10 attempted 3-pointers during three Big 12 Tournament games.

She scored 20 points in an 82-72 semifinal win over 14th-ranked Oklahoma in the semifinals and had a pair of steals in a 61-51 championship win over 15th-ranked Texas.

“We’ve talked about it every year since I’ve been here,” Donarski said of winning the tournament championship. “It’s been 22 years, so it’s a big deal, and it’s exciting.

“It’s a great feeling. There’s nothing quite like winning a championship of any kind. We knew we could put a run together, and all we had to do was win three games.”

The Cyclones had a tough time forcing turnovers in a quarterfinal win over Baylor, but the defense — and ability to convert afterward — played a role in both the semifinal and championship victories.

Iowa State scored 18 points off 14 Oklahoma turnovers and 14 off 14 Texas turnovers.

Donarski carved out her defensive reputation with the Blugolds with relentless pressure, but that — like her position from point guard to shooting guard — changed a bit after getting to Ames.

Defending against opponents on this level, she said, is very different.

“The styles of defense that I played in high school versus college are different,” said Donarski, who averages 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. “In high school, we were definitely more aggressive, and here we’re more worried about keeping the ball in front of us and getting stops that way.

“But it’s similar in that when my kid has the ball, I’m going to try and cut her off and make her change direction as many times as I can.”

Quickness is a key for that, and Donarski is fortunate for that being a natural strength that she has improved over the years.

“I feel like I was naturally blessed with feet for defense,” Donarski said. “But it’s definitely something we work on. In the offseason, we do a lot of defensive work with our strength and conditioning coach to get us ready and try to improve our quickness.”

BECKER’S BULLDOGS HEAD TO TEXAS: Aquinas grad Courtney Becker is also playing in the NCAA Tournament after Drake beat Belmont 89-71 to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship last weekend.

Drake (22-9) is seeded 12th and opens with a first-round game against fifth-seeded Louisville (23-11) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Becker scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in conference tournament wins over Missouri State, Illinois State and Belmont. She recorded 13 points and eight rebounds in a 74-54 semifinal win over the Redbirds and made 4 of 8 3-point attempts in the tournament.

Becker, a 6-foot junior forward, has averaged 5.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season. She is shooting 56.8% from the floor and has made 18 of 41 3-point attempts (43.9%).