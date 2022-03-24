NCAA women's basketball tournament: Donarski leads Iowa State to Sweet 16

The Iowa State University women’s basketball team lost its second-round game during last season’s NCAA Tournament in overtime, and it wasn’t about to let that happen again.

The third-seeded Cyclones left little doubt to the eventual outcome in defeating Georgia 67-44 in a second-round matchup over the weekend to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 12 years.

Iowa State (28-6) has won four of its past five games heading into Friday night’s game against 10th-seeded Creighton (22-9) in Greensboro, N.C. The Bluejays advanced by knocking off eighth-seeded Iowa 64-62 in the second round by scoring the final six points and hitting a 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds remaining.

That result took away another potential meeting between Aquinas High School graduate Lexi Donarski and Dowling Catholic (Iowa) graduate Caitlin Clark, but Donarski will get the chance to play in her first Sweet 16.

The sophomore guard, whose Blugolds beat Clark’s Maroons twice during their high school years, has started all 34 games for Iowa State this season and is averaging 14.4 points per game.

Donarski, who was the Big 12 Conference’s defensive player of the year and a member of its all-conference first team, ranks second on the team with her 87 3-pointers and is shooting 37.7% (87-for-231) from long range.

The Cyclones have relied heavily on Donarski, who ranks second on the team with 36 minutes, during her second season. She ranks third in assists (63) and steals (26) and fourth in blocked shots (15).

Donarski scored 20 points in the victory over Georgia and has 34 points in the team’s two tournament wins. She has made 5 of 13 3-point attempts and pulled down seven rebounds in those games, as well.

The Bluejays, who generally play with four guards on the floor, rank third nationally with their 10.2 made 3-pointers per game. That should pit two similar offensive approaches against each other.

