NFL: Sparta's Ryan Wisniewski gets chance at Green Bay mini-camp

Ryan Wisniewski was alone in his Whitewater, Wis., apartment when he received the official call inviting him to his newest football challenge.

He knew it was coming because agent Brett Tessler had prepared him 30 minutes before it came. While he waited, Wisniewski talked to his brother Cole about what was going to happen.

As they discussed it, Wisniewski received the expected call from the Green Bay Packers asking him to take part in this week's rookie mini-camp in Green Bay.

"It was surreal," the UW-Whitewater receiver and Sparta High School graduate said. "My roommates were at workouts, so no one was there with me. I told them about it one by one as they came home."

The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder told Tessler he'd gladly accept the invitation, and that gave him a spot among plenty of other fresh faces Thursday in Green Bay, where the Packers look for some possible solutions for the future.

The team already added 11 players in the draft over the weekend and signed 14 more players after it concluded, but Wisniewski is thrilled to get the opportunity to catch the attention of the right people after an impressive career with the Warhawks.

Wisniewski caught 154 passes for 2,441 yards and 26 touchdowns during three seasons — 2020 was lost due to COVID-19. He caught 61 passes for 1,050 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He also rushed 56 times for 482 yards and five touchdowns during his career.

The opportunity is something he'd always hoped could be true but wasn't easy to attain.

"When you're a kid, dreams like this seem a lot more realistic than they can be," Wisniewski said. "Coming into high school, we had a pretty good group of guys and started to change some things there.

"Going Division III isn't always what you picture doing to get this opportunity I have, but it set me up for success."

Wisniewski, who played all over the field for Sparta, had a couple of Division II scholarship offers that he spurned to become a Warhawk. because of positives he saw in the facilities and coaches in the program.

"It was all positivity and there is a great tradition," Wisniewski said of Whitewater, which has won six national championships since 2007.

The Warhawks haven't just been a dominant team in the conference and in all of Division III, they've been able to start making a footprint in the NFL.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow plays for the Buffalo Bills and had a stint with the Packers before heding to Buffalo. Offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz was drafted in the third round of last year's draft by the Denver Broncos.

Wisniewski said Meinerz, one of his teammates in Whitewater, has been a definite help in preparation for the process. Meinerz's agent was the person who sent Wisniewski to Tessler for representation.

"He's been throwing my name all over," Wisniewski said. "That has probably helped."

Injuries didn't help.

Wisniewski missed the second half of a 13-7 win over La Crosse with a concussion, and he suffered a mid-season toe injury that required surgery after his final game.

It cost him the chance to show his skills at a pro day, so Wisniewski had to hope that his film was impressive enough for scouts to have interest. It was, and now he will try to emphasize his strengths for a program for which he has always cheered.

"My ability to make plays outside my frame, and I think my ability to catch the ball separates me from a lot of guys," Wisniewski said when asked what garnered attention from his film. "I've got a wide frame, and I think I use my body very well to catch everything in my radius."

Green Bay will now be the place the Coulee Region gets another local connection to second-round draft choice Christian Watson from North Dakota State University.

Watson was college teammates with Wisniewski's brother Cole and Holmen graduate Seth Wilson.

He also came face-to-face with North Dakota defensive back CJ Siegel — a Logan graduate — on the field.

"I know a lot about Christian, and I've probably seen him play five or six times," Wisniewski said. "I have not met him. It was fun to tell Cole that I'd be with his boy in Green Bay."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.