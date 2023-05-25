Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. --The Aquinas High School baseball team picked up a big win entering the WIAA Division 3 postseason on Thursday.

The Blugolds (18-2), who are ranked first in Division 3 by state coaches, scored 11 runs in the top of the seventh inning to hand third-ranked St. Croix Falls (22-3) a 13-5 loss.

The Saints pitched Purdue commit Brayden Olson, and he went 4⅔ innings with 10 strikeouts and two hits allowed. Aquinas then pounced on the Saints’ relievers to come back from a 5-2 deficit.

Senior catcher Calvin Hargrove was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI, and junior shortstop Eddie Peters went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles and three RBI for the Blugolds.

Second baseman Kole Keppel drove in two runs, and Cullen Sackman singled twice, drove in a run and scored three times.

Tanner Peterson pitched five innings with five strikeouts and four earned runs allowed on three hits and five walks. Peters finished the game with four strikeouts over two innings.

The Blugolds begin the postseason tournament by hosting eighth-seeded Poynette in a regional final on Tuesday.

Central 9, New Richmond 0

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. — The RiverHawks (14-12) threw a shutout in their final regular season game before the playoffs.

Senior pitchers Aiden Denzer and Wesley Barnhart combined to allow just five hits and four walks to New Richmond. Denzer went 1-for-3 at the plate with a triple and an RBI.

Senior Casey Erickson went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. Another senior, Mason Elston, went 1 for 4 with two RBI.

Central is seeded ninth for the upcoming Division 1 regional tournament and plays at eighth-seeded Sun Prairie West on Tuesday.