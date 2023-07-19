ONALASKA — Walter Berns dropped back, eyed up the Onalaska High School defense and lofted a pass toward Aquinas teammate Logan Becker.

The sophomore hauled in the throw, and the connection elicited cheers from the far end of the field. When the session was finished, players from both football teams lined up and slapped hands before going their separate ways.

There was plenty of encouragement, plenty of confused moments and plenty of learning on Tuesday as the Blugolds and Hilltoppers completed the second of four joint practices in preparation for the upcoming season.

Both Aquinas — the two-time defending WIAA Division 5 state champion — and Onalaska — a Division 3 state semifinalist and MVC champion last year — have plenty of questions to answer for themselves before competition.

Every team can say that, of course, but the spotlight will be bigger on the Blugolds and Hilltoppers considering their recent success.

So they ran offenses against defenses in multiple forms on one part of the field, sent linemen to work against each other in another and let younger players work on some more basic elements of the game in another.

The joint practices teams are allowed contact days in the summer — have become an annual event after coaches Tom Lee and Tom Yashinsky came up with the idea, and they will give those coaches and their staffs a better look at what they can anticipate when season practices officially begin on Aug. 1.

“We’re just trying to grow as a team and see where people fit in,” said Aquinas lineman Shane Willenbring, who has committed to play at South Dakota State. “It’s great to see the younger guys getting into it and learning stuff.”

Willenbring and the rest of the offensive line will be key to any Aquinas success this season. The graduation losses of record-breaking quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, running back Calvin Hargrove and wide receiver Collin Conzemius leave glaring holes and could change the way the Blugolds play.

Willenbring and his counterparts up front will be very important to Berns and any other player taking the field as the quarterback. Berns, who completed 10 of 14 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns as a backup last year, might get most of the snaps, but he won’t likely take them all after moving over from his regular spot on defense.

“We’ll have to run the ball, and we hope that opens up the passing game for us,” Lee said. “There will probably be a couple (quarterbacks). I hope we get to see (Jacob) Thonrton, and we really like Ryan Johnson, our sophomore.”

Quarterback and running back are two places the Hilltoppers are set with seniors Adam Skifton and Brady Kuhn.

Skifton passed for 2,584 yards and 29 touchdowns against just six interceptions as a junior. Kuhn rushed for 967 yards and 18 touchdowns and enters his third season as a major contributor.

“I think he’s gotten more accurate, and everything looks like it’s just second nature,” Kuhn said of his quarterback. “He was confident last year, and I think he’s just playing the game and having fun.

“At seven on sevens, I was seeing throws I’ve never seen from him before, and he was dropping dimes.”

The Hilltopeprs certainly had a prolific offense while winning 12 of 13 games, but the team success was magnified by a defense that drew its own attention. Onalaska hit hard, was rarely caught out of position and made big plays when opportunities arose on that side of the ball.

A bunch of new players who can approach that level of play would go a long way in winning another MVC title.

“What we want them to do is focus on their identity and their group and what they can do,” Yashinsky said of his defensive players. “When you replace nine guys, that’s a lot.

“But what can you do to get better? Lots of other teams lost guys, too The focus is finding their identity.”