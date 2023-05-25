Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLAIR — The Blair-Taylor High School softball team captured its sixth consecutive WIAA Division 4 regional title on Thursday with a walk-off 4-3 win over Onalaska Luther.

In the seventh inning with one out, a hit off the end of the bat of senior Callie Wagner spun toward first base and allowed senior pitcher Abby Thompson to score the winning run from third.

The top-seeded Wildcats (23-3) will host seventh-seeded Osseo-Fairchild (13-8) in the sectional semifinals next Tuesday.

Thompson struck out 11 batters, but the three runs she gave up to the Knights (14-9) in the sixth led to a substitution in favor of senior Lindsey Steien.

Steien struck out one batter and allowed one hit in the seventh. Steien also went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Wagner had two RBI in her 1 for 4 performance.

The Knights (14-9), who qualified for last year's state tournament, were led by senior Mackenzie Van Loon, who went 2 for 3 with an RBI, including the tying RBI in the sixth.

Division 1

Sun Prairie West 6, Tomah 3

TOMAH — The second-ranked Timberwolves (21-4) were laminated by the seventh-seeded Wolves.

Madison Memorial 3, Holmen 0

MADISON — The sixth-seeded Vikings (15-8) were shut out by the third-seeded Spartans.

Division 2

West Salem 7, Wisconsin Dells 2

WEST SALEM — The second-seeded Panthers (17-7) won their 10th game in a row and a regional title by scoring twice in the second inning, three times in the third and twice more in the fourth.

Junior center fielder Sydney Laursen had two singles, reached safely three times and drove in West Salem’s first two runs with a single that plated Megan Johnson and Alayna Tauscher.

Sophomore first baseman Makenna Ihle then capped the three-run third with a two run single that gave the Panthers a 5-0 lead. Johnson drove in Signe Roesler with the first run in the third.

Johnson finished off the offensive performance with a two-run double in the fourth. She was 3 for 4 with the three RBI and scored twice.

Freshman pitcher Josie Brudos shut Wisconsin Dells down on four hits and struck out nine while walking one to get the Panthers a sectional semifinal at top-seeded Mount Horeb on Tuesday.

Division 3

Prairie du Chien 4, Westby 1

WESTBY — The fifth-seeded Blackhawks (11-8) knocked off the top-seeded Norsemen (19-3) with Scout Hall holding the Coulee Conference powerhouses to just four hits to claim the regional.

Hall struck out four batters in a complete game effort for Prairie du Chien, who will visit second-seeded River Valley next Tuesday.

Kate Mitchell went 1-for-3 with a double and a team-best two RBI. Irelynd Cejka and Reagan Hannah each went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Blackhawks. Westby senior Hanna Nelson went 2-for-3.

Division 5

Seneca 6, De Soto 0

SENECA, Wis. — The fifth-seeded Pirates (9-1) were shut out by the top-seeded Indians.

Hillsboro 7, Brookwood 3

ONTARIO — The second-seeded Falcons (14-6) split with the third-seeded Tigers during the regular season and lost the tiebreaker with a spot in the sectional on the line.

MSHSL Section 1AA first round

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Caledonia 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Sophomore pitcher Addie Murilla threw a four-hit shutout for the Lancers (16-6) to advance to the next round over the Warriors (11-12). La Crescent-Hokah will play either Zumbrota-Mazeppa or Dover-Eyota on Tuesday.

Murilla struck out 11 batters in a complete game without allowing a walk. Junior Kinlee Grattan went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.