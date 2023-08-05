Lewiston-Altura’s new athletics and activities director is plenty familiar with the Cardinals’ rivals around the Three Rivers Conference, including some firsthand experience.

Ryan Eppen took over as the school’s AD this week, taking a step up after spending seven years at Chatfield as a coach and associate activities director.

While many of his responsibilities will be similar, the scale will be a bit bigger now that he is the head man.

“It will be different here because it stops at my desk,” Eppen said.

Eppen was a multi-sport athlete growing up in Caledonia, and during his college years at Luther College, he started to expand that love into coaching.

After graduating and getting a job at Chatfield, he continued to coach both basketball and baseball to stay involved with the sports he fell in love with as a kid, but also cultivated an interest in helping people achieve their goals no matter what they are into.

“As I got older, I loved working with people that were passionate about stuff, no matter what it is,” Eppen said. “Whatever activity or sport it is, watching them have success, I enjoy that a lot.”

As someone who has lived and worked in Southeastern Minnesota for almost all of his life, Eppen has plenty of connections in the area even though he has never been a head AD or worked at Lewiston-Altura before. Many of the coaches that he played for or against in the Three Rivers Conference are still around, as well as some of the officials too.

In fact it was those sorts connections are how he even knew the L-A job was opening, as his former boss Dan Schindler heard through the grapevine that the job would soon be up for grabs even before it was officially posted.

Brian Menk, who taught, coached and served as the athletic director for more than 20 years at Lewiston-Altura took an AD job at Pine Island High School earlier this summer.

For now Eppen will take a step back from coaching to focus on his AD duties as well as his two young kids back at home, but he hopes to get back on the sidelines if the timing is right in the future.

“I’ve got to kind of pick and choose when I’m gone. It’s something I definitely want to dive back into at some point in my life,” Eppen said.