Aquinas High School offensive and defensive lineman Shane Willenbring added to his collection of offers to play college football on Wednesday.

Already a three-year starter at left tackle and key piece to the Blugolds winning two straight WIAA Division 5 state championships, Willenbring was give the chance to become a preferred walk-on at the University of Wisconsin.

He has already received scholarship offers from Wyoming, Air Force, St. Thomas (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State and South Dakota State.

Read more about Willenbring's recent communications with college coaches in the La Crosse Tribune print product and at lacrosse-tribune.com later this week.