Brody Schauf has been devoted to soccer for quite some time.

The 14-year-old from Holmen has traveled across the country for various camps and competitions. He was chosen to play on the Rush Selection National Team in Phoenix last year and took part in a U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program Interregional in Orlando back in 2021.

More recently, Schauf had been making the 3-hour trip to Milwaukee two or three times a week to practice with SC Wave, an MLS Next team. That meant leaving almost directly from school, doing homework in the car and returning home around 11 p.m.

But during one of those trips back from Milwaukee last year, it became even more clear for Steve Schauf just how invested his son was.

“Maybe not every single week, but pretty close, I’d always be like, ‘Hey, how was it? You having fun?’” Steve recalled. “ … I asked him, and he’s like, ‘When are you going to stop asking me that? This is what I want to do.’”

For Brody, “this” isn’t just playing soccer. “This” is competing at the highest level he can.

And he’ll continue to do so this coming year after committing to join Minnesota United FC’s academy as a member of its U15 team, which plays in MLS Next.

Although SC Wave also competes in MLS Next — an “elite youth competition platform” managed by MLS with more than 130 clubs — connecting with a professionally aligned academy is certainly a step up.

“I wanted to get (on an academy) because they train everyday,” Brody said. “(I wanted to) get more training in, get challenged.”

The path to this opportunity came with a few snags — more on that later — and might not have been possible without dedication and sacrifices from a number of people.

Both Brody and Steve were quick to credit Rush Wisconsin West for being accommodating as he transitioned to playing with SC Wave while still doing some training locally, and Brody pointed to Nicole Lukic — a former Rush Wisconsin West technical director and UW-La Crosse assistant women’s soccer coach who currently is the head coach and sporting director for Minnesota Aurora FC — as one of his influential coaches.

Another is Marcio Leite, the boys director at SC Wave and a professional player with the Milwaukee Wave, who was impressed with how quickly Brody processed situations during his SC Wave tryout in late 2021.

“He’s just got great timing and great anticipation, aggressiveness and heart,” Leite said. “I think all of the coaches that have worked with him the last few years with our club (would say) he’s the kid that never gives up.”

Brody has always played with that mentality as one of the smaller kids on the pitch, and it served him well after he accepted an offer to play with SC Wave for the second half of the 2021-22 season, which acted as a launching point of sorts.

The following summer, SC Wave asked him to return for the 2022-23 season, and he spent 15 days training in Valencia, Spain, where there was some discussion about staying overseas. But after returning, Brody had a breakout year for SC Wave.

Leite said Brody excelled with two age groups — the 2010s and the 2009s — while scoring about 10 goals with the former and three or four with the latter. He was also able to create for teammates while playing as a midfielder and a winger in addition to some time at forward.

“I love having the ball on my feet — shooting, passing, dribbling,” Brody said.

“He is a complete player. I would say that,” Leite added. “He can score, he can facilitate, he can find passes. And I really feel that that kid — once he really matures and grows — he will make a huge impact in whatever level that he’s playing.”

Brody has started to grow, particularly over the past couple of months and more could be on the way, and is up to 5-foot-1 from 4-6 about a year and a half ago. He also increased his time devoted to the pitch — from dropping basketball and baseball this past year to focus on soccer to watching film and doing speed and agility training with Three Rivers Performance.

“His commitment level was just crazy,” Steve said. “I started to see him get home, or any of those spare times, he’d be setting up drills out in the backyard with cones and stuff. He’d be doing drills, talking with coaches, looking at film.

“Just wanting to do everything soccer.”

That put Brody at a crossroads this spring.

SC Wave has U13 and U14 teams but does not have a U15 team. That meant a change of club was likely, and trying out for the academies with Chicago Fire and Minnesota United were among the options.

“I think his mindset was, ‘I want Minnesota United,’” Steve said. “There for the three months up to it, he was just gung-ho crazy. He just took it to another level, which was great to see.”

They signed up for an MNUFC ID camp in March in Blaine, Minnesota, and Brody continued to get called back for more sessions. All the while, he was still finishing his season with SC Wave.

“Whether we were going north or south or east or west, I don’t know anymore. But we were just going,” Steve said.

Eventually, it became clear that MNUFC was interested in Brody joining its academy. But there was one issue — housing. The Loons have a program that matches non-Twin Cities players with host families, but they were struggling to find one for Brody.

Steve, though, has a cousin who lives close to the training facility and also has two daughters who play soccer. So he decided to reach out to MNUFC’s academy.

“I’m like, ‘If he belongs on the team, don’t let the housing be the barrier. Maybe we can help,’” Steve said. “... That’s when he’s like, ‘If you have resources, he’s got a spot.’

“We kind of just looked at each other, heart kind of sunk. Like, this just got real.”

Final details still needed to be ironed out, but on June 28, Brody made his commitment to the academy. Although some of the changes will be challenging, including moving away from home, he’s excited for what the future could hold.

Steve and his wife, Shonna, will still likely go to many of Brody’s games, but they probably won’t miss multiple trips to Milwaukee each week.

“Knowing we can go to the games … it makes it easier. That’s for sure,” Steve said.

Brody is going into eighth grade and will likely attend Roosevelt Middle School. With training starting on July 31, he’ll be moving up to the Twin Cities soon. MNUFC’s U15 team opens the season Sept. 2 against Lou Fusz Athletic.

The Loons see Brody as a No. 10, a fitting position for a player who prefers midfield, and he hopes to make a quick impression, have a solid season and secure a position for the following season in the process.

“I hope I can get better opportunities, go somewhere in soccer,” Brody said. “I want to go somewhere in soccer. Play college, DI or play pro.”

There is still some growing — physically and in his skillset — to come if he is to get to that point, but Brody has already proven he’s willing to put in the work.

“If he keeps working and playing with as much passion as he does right now, the sky’s the limit,” Leite said.