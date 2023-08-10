When Max Uribe seized the starting goalkeeping job for the Winona boys soccer team as a junior last fall, it seemed like the Winhawks were set for two years of an elite stopper in the net.

Instead, Winona’s boys soccer team is going to need a new goalkeeper this fall because Uribe will be forgoing his senior season and joining the Minnesota United FC Academy, joining a pipeline of players that the Major League Soccer program believes has professional-level talent in their future.

Earlier this summer Oscar Uribe, Winhawks head varsity coach and Max’s dad, heard that MNUFC would be hosting tryouts in the Twin Cities to earn a spot in their developmental academy, and asked his son if he wanted to go.

While they had dreams he would be invited to join the club, they figured at the worst, Max would get a few days of experience and instruction from professional-caliber coaches.

Such an environment was intimidating at first, but the Winona native did not take long to find his groove.

“As the tryouts went on, I just gained confidence,” Uribe said. “I just was having fun and playing the game and kept doing better.”

After impressing coaches during the tryout, Uribe attended a two-week training camp later the summer and was offered a spot as one of the program’s 30-or-so players on their 19U team.

The Minnesota United academy has teams at 15U, 17U and 19U level that all play against other top-flight youth teams around the Midwest, both those sponsored by MLS clubs and other select squads that are unaffiliated with the league.

Above that is the MNUFC2, a second-tier professional team that competes against the second-level squads of all the other MLS programs and serves as a pool of reserves for if the pro club faces injuries or other roster issues.

It is not uncommon for players to bounce between the top club and the second team, thus causing ripples as 19U and 17U players move around as well. In the 2022 season, 16 academy players suited up for the MNUFC2 squad.

Not all players that enter the academy go straight to the professional level, with the MNUFC website claiming that one out of six players sign pro contracts while all the others received full or partial athletic scholarships to play in college.

The path to success is not always straight, and there have certainly been a fair share of twists and turns for Uribe.

Growing up, Uribe was not the type of player that developed young and consistently dominated all other kids his age. At both the high school and club soccer level, he had to serve as a second-string goalkeeper, splitting time in the net and playing in the field to find other ways to help the team.

Now that his talent has blossomed later in his adolescence, the memories of getting over the disappointment of not always getting the playing time he wanted has given Uribe a drive and perspective that should serve him well once he is on a team with plenty of equally talented players with pro potential.

“I think that’s kind of what it taught me, to find a way to continue playing the game I love, find a way on the field at all costs,” he said.

Oscar is no stranger to what it takes to be a professional athlete — he played three seasons of professional American football in Europe.

The elder Uribe believe it is his son’s resilience and work ethic that sets him on the right path towards being a professional athlete, as opposed to other players that may have skated by on pure talent alone throughout their youth careers.

“There’s a lot of people that have talents and abilities, but it depends on their discipline and their consistency to do the work,” he said. “The training, taking care of themselves, eating right. You need that consistent schedule.”

Max will move up to the Twin Cities in mid-August, with a few weeks of preseason workouts before the 19U team begins traveling around the Midwest for their games.

To finish up his high school degree, Uribe will take hybrid in-person and online classes at Spring Lake Park, which has an agreement with Minnesota United to allow the players to stay up to date with their studies.

While he is excited to move up the ladder on the way to becoming a pro soccer player, Uribe will miss his hometown and his time playing multiple sports at WSHS, especially his years on the Winhawks hockey team.

He will be missed by those that are sticking around for the Winhawks as well, including his dad and coach.

“For me it is going to feel empty, the empty house and not having the ability to have those conversations with him about what’s happening with the team,” Oscar said.

Though it will be tough to replace Max in the net, Oscar is excited for rising junior Owen Ellefson to get a chance to seize the role after a few years of learning behind Max.

“Owen is a very motivated kid. He quietly has seen Max perform and followed him in his footsteps… Last year, we called his number a few times when Max got a yellow card and had to exit the game and Owen responded well,” Oscar said.