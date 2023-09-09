MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Aquinas High School volleyball team swept its way to a championship at the Middleton Invitational on Saturday.

The Blugolds beat Madison West 25-19, 25-18 and Platteville 25-23, 25-13 in pool play to earn a spot in the Gold Bracket.

Aquinas then beat Oregon 25-16, 25-15 in the semifinals and knocked off Mount Horeb 25-16, 25-21 in the title match.

Junior Addy Foor had a combined 46 kills, and sophomore Sammy Davis added 34. Junior Tessa Miskowski had 52 digs for Aquinas.

DeForest Invitational

DEFOREST, Wis. — West Salem won three matches and lost two.

The Panthers beat River Valley 25-14, 25-15, Dodgeville 14-25, 25-23, 17-15 and DeForest 25-23, 25-18. They then lost a 25-17, 25-19 match to Fort Atkinson and a 25-20, 25-19 match to McFarland.

Reece Sackett had a team-high 27 kills, and Kene Ihle added 21. Izzie Clements had 39 assists and Signe Roesler 36, while Leah Brigson had 31 digs.

Kettle Moraine Invitational

KETTLE MORAINE, Wis. — Onalaska advanced to the Gold Bracket and posted a finish among the top eight out of 27 teams.

The Hilltoppers were led by Claire Pedretti’s 41 kills, Halie Kapelke’s 35 kills and 8½ blocks, Maddy Wilson’s 25 kills and 13 blocks, Anna Skemp’s 54 assists and Ellie Mascotti’s 60 assists.

Sugar Loaf Classic

WINONA, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah won its poll and went on to win the overall championship in a meet hosted by Winona Cotter.

The Lancers beat Schaeffer Academy 25-9, 25-11, Rochester Lourdes 25-13, 27-25 and Lewiston-Altura 25-23, 20-25, 15-11 in Pool A. La Crescent-Hokah then beat Cotter 25-19, 27-25 in the semifinals and P-E-M 25-22, 21-25, 17-15 for the title.

Apple Valley Tournament

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Caledonia came home with a championship after winning four matches and only going to a third set once.

The Warriors beat Hastings 25-13, 25-12 and Centennial 25-14, 25-18 to earn a spot in the semifinals. Caledonia then handed Stewartville a 26-24, 25-18 defeat and beat Concordia Academy a 24-26, 25-17, 15-9 for the championship.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Elkhorn Quadrangular

ELKHORN, Wis. — The Blugolds won two of three matches with a 6-1 victory over Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, a 6-1 win over Milton and a 4-3 loss to Elkhorn.

Tenzin Nelson was unbeaten in singles matchups and won twice at No. 3 and once at No. 2 while losing just one game. She beat Elkhorn's Annason Wissell 6-0, 6-0 and Milwaukee Ronald Reagan's Isabella Navidadad 6-0, 6-0.

Rosa Schwinn-Weaver and Avie Nelson also went 3-0 in doubles matches. They won all three in straight sets, getting two wins at No. 3 and one at No. 2

Top singles players Danica Silcox and Kate Fortney were both defeated during tough draws. Fortney went 1-1 at No. 2 and bumped up to No. 1 for a 6-1, 6-4 win over Milton's Macy McPherson.

Silcox teamed with Charlee Gauger for a No. 1 doubles victory against Milton but lost singles matches to both Elkhorn's Charlotte Meyer and Ronald Reagan's Natalie Stanula. Stanula was the fourth-place finisher in the WIAA Diviison 1 singles bracket last season and won their match 6-3, 6-2.

West Salem Quadrangular

WEST SALEM — The Panthers won three matchups, including one that only included singles matches.

West Salem beat Logan 7-0, Mondovi 3-1 and Baraboo 6-1.

Emily Bell was a triple winner for the Panthers with two singles wins at No. 4 and another at No. 3. All of those victories were in straight sets.

Teammate Asher Helgeson played twice at No. 2 singles and won both of her matches. The No. 1 doubles team of Natalie Graham and Taylor Burch and No. 2 doubles team of Danica Hudzinski and Kendall Sullivan won twice.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Aquinas 9, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 1

The Blugolds (4-4) scored three goals in the second half before the game was ended after the 53rd minute.

Junior Vincent Bahr scored three goals and assisted on two others to lead Aquinas. Freshman Connor Benz added two goals

Freshman Connor Benz and junior Vincent Bahr each scored twice for Aquinas, which scored five goals in the first 17 minutes. Benz scored both of his goals in the first half, and Bahr scored his in the second. Bahr also had two assists.

David Onyaebor, Jonny Woolever, Lucas Forman and Isaac Finch also scored goals for the Blugolds. Samuel Dickinson assisted on Woolever's goal.

Central 1, New Richmond 1

The RiverHawks (4-1-1) drew at Fields for Kids.

Devin Wilkerson scored Central’s goal, and Austin Bruley made five saves.

Logan 1, Stewartville 1

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — The Rangers scored in the first half before the Tigers tied things up with less than four minutes remaining.

Senior Quad Haverland scored Logan’s goal with an assist from senior Chuye Yang. Gabe Sanders stopped four shots for the Rangers.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Baraboo Relays

BARABOO, Wis. — The Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas/G-E-T co-op was led by a second-place finish from Bethany Hale, Natalie Markos, Lilly Churchill and Claire Churchill in the 400-yard medley relay after a time of 4 minutes, 41.43 seconds.

The team also had a trio of third-place finishes.

Elizabeth Witcik, Emily Voss, Ava Wickstrom and Mikala Strittmater were timed at 2:19.8 in the 200 medley IMO, and Voss, Josie Rupple, Witcik and Hale reached the wall third in the 300 butterfly relay (3:59.57).

Hale Claire Churchill, Lilly Churchill and Natalie Peterson also placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (4:00.06).