Last fall was a successful time for Winona soccer teams, as the Winona boys and girls and Cotter boys and girls squads all advanced to at least the section championship game, with the Winona girls making their first ever state tournament appearance.

When games begin this week, all four programs will have star players back and key players to replace as they attempt to exceed last season’s highlights.

Cotter boysA young Ramblers team started the 2022 season with a 17-game winning streak, with the 17th win advancing the boys to their first ever section title game. That run came to a close in the Section 1A championship, falling 2-1 against Rochester Lourdes.

This season, an experienced group returns with a chip on their shoulder and a shot at state on their mind.

Only three seniors graduated off last year’s squad, with the team only losing one starter from a season ago. Not only do the Ramblers have a large quantity of experienced players, they have high quality players back as well.

Seniors Roberto Perez and Elliot Fitzgerald will be back to lead the Cotter attack, after both were named all-conference first-team members and Perez was named the conference’s top player and an all-state honoree last fall. Perez scored 28 goals with 16 assists last fall, with Fitzgerald scoring 16 goals with 15 assists.

In goal, senior Jonathan Going returns after being named the Three Rivers Conference goalkeeper of the year after stopping 90% of the shots he faced and forcing 10 shutouts.

While upperclassmen will lead the way, watch out for a few of the Ramblers youngsters to play key roles after getting their first taste of the varsity level a season ago. Sophomore Braydon Novakoski and eighth grader Alex Suffrins combined for 11 goals and 22 assists a year ago and could play an even bigger role this fall.

Cotter girlsThe Ramblers girls were the first of the four programs to reach a pinnacle, with section titles in 2020 and 2021, with a third-place tie finish at the state tournament in 21.

Last year, Cotter’s girls could not make it three Section 1A titles in a row, falling 2-1 to an upstart St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura team.

Only two starters graduated from last year’s team, but their losses will be felt. Ella Leaf was an all-conference caliber forward with strong defensive instincts, and forward Allyssa Williams was a two-time all-state honoree that was a Ms. Soccer finalist with 36 points (22 goals, 14 assists) in her senior year before committing to play at Division II St. Cloud State.

Still, the cupboard is far from bare for the Ramblers.

Senior forward Ava Killian is one of the top returning players in the area, if not the state, with all-state honors each of the past two seasons. Last fall, Killian scored 20 goals with 10 assists to finish second on the team behind Williams in both stats to earn first-team all-state after making the second team as a sophomore.

The Ramblers will have a returning all-state player on the back end, as senior defender Abbey Gardner returns to lead a unit that allowed just nine goals in 18 games last year, never allowing more than two goals in a single contest.

Experienced juniors will also play a key role in Cotter’s quest to reclaim the Section 1A crown, with midfielder Lucy Fitch, forward Izzie Biesanz and goalkeepers Elle Casperson and Bella Kaiser all aiding the cause.

Winona boysThe Winhawks were the top seeded squad in the Section 1AA bracket each of the past two seasons, but last year the team tied a program record with 11 wins and made its first trip to a section title game, falling 3-1 against Austin in a shootout after a 0-0 tie in regulation and extra time.

A total of 10 seniors have departed after last year’s run, and starting goalkeeper Max Uribe will forego his senior season as he joins the Minnesota United MLS academy U19 team.

While only five starters return for this year’s squad, it is a quintet of critical pieces from last season’s team.

Seniors Nyle Abdel-Magid, Dip Roka, Tyler Kelner and McKay Schultz were defense-focused ironmen, as all four played nearly every minute on last season’s squad. Roka also was the only Winona player to score in the section final shootout against Austin.

Another key returner is junior Olin Overhaug, who came on strong to finish the season and scored three goals in the Winhawks’ playoff push.

Winona’s boys will have a bit of a youth movement on their hands as well this upcoming season. Sophomore Seth Watkins saw significant time off the bench last season and should be a critical part of this year’s starting lineup, and brothers Jose and Sergio Carrion are a freshman and eighth-grader respectively that already have the skills to succeed at the varsity level.

Winona girlsThe Winhawks girls had the most successful season of any of the town’s teams, with the third-seeded squad pulling off a pair of playoff upsets, including beating Byron 2-1 in the Section 1AA title game to punch a ticket to state.

The postseason run came to an end in the first round of the state tournament, when Winona lost 5-1 against a Mahtomedi squad that has won four of the past five state titles.

Not only was that the Winona girls’ first state trip, it was the first state soccer appearance for the school in either gender.

This fall, seven starters return from that groundbreaking squad, including a pair that earned statewide accolades last year.

Senior midfielder Faith Quinn is a two-time all-state second-team honoree, scoring 10 goals with 11 assists to tie for the team lead last season with 21 points. Junior Adrianna Brenengen was named to the all-tournament team at state, scoring the Winhawks’ only goal against Mahtomedi. Last season as a whole, the track star Brenengen scored seven goals with four assists.

Senior goalkeeper Benna Wells, junior midfielder Kasja Kovala, senior defender Maddie MacLennan and junior midfielder Anna Gilmer all return to anchor their units as well. Additionally, senior defender Miranda Lindaman will be back this fall after her season ended early with an injury last year.

If there is one question mark for the Winhawks, it is at the forward position after the graduation of Gwen Buswell and the loss of freshman Alivia Bell, who is focusing on her basketball career. The duo combined for 24 goals last fall, with Bell leading Winona with 17.

Nonetheless, the Winhawks are hungry to make it back to state after getting a taste last fall.

“Our girls aren’t satisfied with complacency and constantly work to be better soccer players and a better team,” head coach Katie Pearce said.