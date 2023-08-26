WEST SALEM — The La Crescent-Hokah High School boys soccer team started its season with a 6-1 nonconference victory over Coulee Christian on Saturday.

The Lancers scored five goals in the first half and another in the second to take care of the Eagles.

Senior Nolan Schreier scored twice in the first half, again in the second and finished with three goals and one assist. He scored the first goal unassisted and received an assist from freshman Ian Wood to make the score 2-0 in the 21st minute.

Junior Dylan Meyer added two goals, and sophomore Maddux Tomten had two assists for the Lancers.

Zack Mertes scored for Coulee Christian, and his goal was assisted on by Harrison Schaller in the 58th minute.

Cooper Johnson had five saves in goal for La Crescent-Hokah, and Zach Graw had 16 for the Eagles.

Wisconsin Rapids 2, Logan 0

The Red Raiders scored once in each half to spoil a home opener for the Rangers (0-1-1) at Swanson Field.

Senior Gabe Sanders made 12 saves for Logan, and Wisconsin Rapids scored goals in the 39th and 42nd minutes.

Madison Edgewood 7, West Salem 1

MADISON — The Panthers (1-1) came up short in a search for a second straight victory.

Lake City 9, Caledonia 2

CALEDONIA — The Warriors were upended in their first match of the season.

Eau Claire North Quadrangular

Holmen 10, Menomonie 0

Holmen 4, Eau Claire North 0

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Vikings started their season with a couple of shutouts against nonconference opponents.

Andrew Ripp had a hat trick against Menomonie and added another goal against North.

Andre de La Rosa scored twice against the Mustangs and once against the Huskies, and Braylan Welch scored twice against North and once against Menomonie.

Sam Burke, Jacob Lor, Brock Needham and Gavin Beutel-Davis also scored against the Mustangs.

Baldwin-Woodville Triangular

Baldwin-Woodville 2, Aquinas 0

Amery 2, Aquinas 1

BALDWIN, Wis. — The Blugolds (1-2) had trouble getting the offense going in two nonconference matches.

VOLLEYBALL

Black River Falls Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Rangers played and won five matches and only had to go to a third set twice.

Senior Ava Dettwiler reached career milestones with her 1,000th assist and 500th kill and led Logan beat Eau Claire Immanuel 17-25, 25-19, 15-12, Westby 25-20, 27-25, Coulee Christian 25-5, 25-8, Nekoosa 25-21, 25-15 and Viroqua 25-12, 23-25, 15-12.

Dettwiler had a combined 36 kills and added 11 assists and 10 digs in the win over the Norsemen. Senior Liberty Sprain had 10 digs against Immanue, 12 digs against Westby and 12 digs against Nekoosa.

Dettwiler had eight kills and nine assists in the three-set win over the Blackhawks.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 6, Fairmont 1

FAIRMONT, Minn. — The Lancers started the season with a one-sided win over the Cardinals.

Junior Lexi Keisau scored two goals, and Ava Reining, Charlee Gile, Allie Knutson and Maggie Crosby.

Reining and Knutson were making their varsity debuts.

VOLLEYBALL

Beast of the Northeast Tournament

GREEN BAY — Aquinas won three of four matches during the second day of a tournament hosted by Green Bay Notre Dame.

The Blugolds beat Oconto 25-17, 25-10, Seymour 25-10, 25-23 and Kingsford (Mich.) 28-26, 25-18. The perfect day was spoiled by a 25-15, 27-25 loss to Waupaca.

Sophomore Sammy Davis led Aquinas with a combined 30 kills in those four matches. She also had 21 digs.

Junior Addy Foor had 26 kills and a team-high 27 digs, and junior Tessa Miskowski had 22 digs.

GIRLS TENNIS

Menomonie Invitational

Holmen 5, Winona 2

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Vikings won three of four singles matches and two of three doubles matchups.

Hanna Thao handed Adele Jacobson a 6-2, 6-2 loss at No. 1 singles. Isabelle Hawkins (No. 4 singles) and the No. 3 doubles team of Peyton Lefebvre and Paula Barlow also recorded straight-set wins.

Harsimranpreet Virk beat Bella Reeck 2-6, 6-4, 12-10 at No. 3 singles, and the No. 2 doubles team of Sophia Coon and Parc Tande won 3-6, 6-0, 10-4 at No. 2 doubles.

Altoona Invitational

West Salem 7, Unity/Luck 0

West Salem 4, Onalaska Luther 3

ALTOONA, Wis. — The Panthers won all of their matches in straight sets against Unity/Luck.

Megan Johnson (No. 1), Dylynn Bayer (No. 2), Kendall Sullivan (No. 3) and Emily Bell (No. 4) gave West Salem a sweep of singles matches, and Natalie Graham and Taylor Burch won a 6-2, 6-0 match at No. 1 doubles. Nos. 2 and 3 doubles matches were forfeited.

The Panthers swept the singles matches to beat the Knights.

Johnson beat Emma Kolb 6-1, 6-2, and Natalie Graham (No. 2), Burch (No. 3) and Bell (No. 4) also won in straight sets.

Luther went three sets in two of their three doubles victories. Karly Miller and Rileigh Olson beat Bayer and Sullivan 6-3, 0-6, 11-9 at No. 1, and Kenzie Olson and Keira Paus beat Gabrielle Bauer and Alexis Trocinski 4-6, 6-1, 10-5 at No. 3.

Eau Claire North 5, Onalaska Luther 2

Onalaska Luther 4, Osceola 3

ALTOONA, Wis. — The Knights split a pair of matches and swept the doubles matches to record the win over Osceola.

The Knights won two three-set matches against Osceola. Julia Larson pulled out a 6-2, 3-6, 10-4 victory at No. 3 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Rileigh Olson and Karly Miller won a 6-1, 3-6, 10-4 match.

Alexis Church and Lauren Struemke won singles matches against the Huskies.