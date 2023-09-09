MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Aquinas High School volleyball team swept its way to a championship at the Middleton Invitational on Saturday.

The Blugolds beat Madison West 25-19, 25-18 and Platteville 25-23, 25-13 in pool play to earn a spot in the Gold Bracket.

Aquinas then beat Oregon 25-16, 25-15 in the semifinals and knocked off Mount Horeb 25-16, 25-21 in the title match.

Junior Addy Foor had a combined 46 kills, and sophomore Sammy Davis added 34. Junior Tessa Miskowski had 52 digs for Aquinas.

DeForest Invitational

DEFOREST, Wis. — West Salem won three matches and lost two.

The Panthers beat River Valley 25-14, 25-15, Dodgeville 14-25, 25-23, 17-15 and DeForest 25-23, 25-18. They then lost a 25-17, 25-19 match to Fort Atkinson and a 25-20, 25-19 match to McFarland.

Reece Sackett had a team-high 27 kills, and Kene Ihle added 21. Izzie Clements had 39 assists and Signe Roesler 36, while Leah Brigson had 31 digs.

Kettle Moraine Invitational

KETTLE MORAINE, Wis. — Onalaska advanced to the Gold Bracket and posted a finish among the top eight out of 27 teams.

The Hilltoppers were led by Claire Pedretti’s 41 kills, Halie Kapelke’s 35 kills and 8½ blocks, Maddy Wilson’s 25 kills and 13 blocks, Anna Skemp’s 54 assists and Ellie Mascotti’s 60 assists.

Sugar Loaf Classic

WINONA, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah won its poll and went on to win the overall championship in a meet hosted by Winona Cotter.

The Lancers beat Schaeffer Academy 25-9, 25-11, Rochester Lourdes 25-13, 27-25 and Lewiston-Altura 25-23, 20-25, 15-11 in Pool A. La Crescent-Hokah then beat Cotter 25-19, 27-25 in the semifinals and P-E-M 25-22, 21-25, 17-15 for the title.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Elkhorn Quadrangular

ELKHORN, Wis. — The Blugolds went unbeaten with a 6-1 victory over Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, a 7-0 win over Sparta and a 6-1 victory over Milton.

Junior Kate Fortney and Tenzin Nelson went unbeaten in singles matches. Fortney won twice at No. 2 and grabbed a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Milton’s Macy McPherson at No. 1. Nelson won two 6-0, 6-0 matches at No. 3 and bumped up to No. 2 for a 6–0, 6-1 win over Milton’s Annika Ahlstrom.

Charlee Gaugers teamed up with Emily Bakalars for two wins at No. 1 doubles and with Danica Silcox for a No. 1 doubles win against Milton. Silcox split two matches at No. 1 singles and dropped a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s Natalie Stanula, who placed fourth in the Division 1 state singles bracket last year.

The doubles team of Rosa Schwinn-Weaver and Avie Nelson also went unbeaten for Aqquinas with two wins at No. 2 doubles and one at No. 3, and Eva Willenbring won twice at No. 4 singles and once at No. 3.

Ellie Klar was also unbeaten in doubles matches, teaming with Gracie Levere twice at No. 3 and with Nora Dickinson one at No. 2.

West Salem Quadrangular

WEST SALEM — The Panthers won three matchups, including one that only included singles matches.

West Salem beat Logan 7-0, Mondovi 3-1 and Baraboo 6-1.

Emily Bell was a triple winner for the Panthers with two singles wins at No. 4 and another at No. 3. All of those victories were in straight sets.

Teammate Asher Helgeson played twice at No. 2 singles and won both of her matches. The No. 1 doubles team of Natalie Graham and Taylor Burch and No. 2 doubles team of Danica Hudzinski and Kendall Sullivan won twice.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Central 1, New Richmond 1

The RiverHawks (4-1-1) drew at Fields for Kids.

Devin Wilkerson scored Central’s goal, and Austin Bruley made five saves.

Logan 1, Stewartville 1

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — The Rangers scored in the first half before the Tigers tied things up with less than four minutes remaining.

Senior Quad Haverland scored Logan’s goal with an assist from senior Chuye Yang. Gabe Sanders stopped four shots for the Rangers.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Baraboo relays

BARABOO, Wis. — The Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas/G-E-T co-op was led by a second-place finish from Bethany Hale, Natalie Markos, Lilly Churchill and Claire Churchill in the 400-yard medley relay after a time of 4 minutes, 41.43 seconds.

The team also had a trio of third-place finishes.

Elizabeth Witcik, Emily Voss, Ava Wickstrom and Mikala Strittmater were timed at 2:19.8 in the 200 medley IMO, and Voss, Josie Rupple, Witcik and Hale reached the wall third in the 300 butterfly relay (3:59.57).

Hale Claire Churchill, Lilly Churchill and Natalie Peterson also placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (4:00.06).