The Tomah High School boys soccer team took over sole possession of first place in the MVC by scoring three goals in the first on the way to a 4-1 victory over Logan on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves (3-0) own a half-game lead on second-place Central and handed the Rangers (2-1) their first conference.

Ty Richer scored all four of Tomah’s goals, and the fourth came on a penalty kick that produced the final score in the 59th minute.

Richer scored with an assist from Haakon Garvin in the 12th minute and another from Landon Calhoun in the 19th. Matthew Holness set him up for the hat trick in the 23rd minute.

Chuye Yang scored unassisted in the 45th minute for Logan. Gabe Sanders stopped six shots in goal for the Rangers, and Trevin Johnson stopped three for Tomah.

Central 3, Onalaska 0

ONALASKA — The RiverHawks (3-1, 2-0) remained unbeaten in the conference and scored all of their goals after halftime.

Finn Emlet started things with an assist from Devin Wilkerson just two minutes into the second half. Wilkerson then scored in the 62nd and 64th minutes with assists from Emlet to finish off the victory.

Austin Bruley made two saves in goal for Central, and Jacob Havlik stopped eight in goal for Onalaska (1-3, 1-2).

Holmen 5, Aquinas 0

The Vikings (4-1) shutout the hosting Blugolds (2-4) with five different players netting goals in the win.

Parker Burns, Jacob Lor and Isak Rollins all had goals in the first half. Gavin Beutel-Davis and Elliott Yang scored after halftime for the Vikings.

West Salem 2, Sparta 1

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (1-2) picked up their first conference win and kept the Spartans (0-3) winless.

Landon Brothen scored once and assisted on a goal by Justice Lahmen for West Salem.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 0, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Saints unloaded more shots, but no one could find the back of the net.

Cooper Johnson stopped nine shots for the Lancers (1-0-1), and Marcus Riniard one for St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 7, La Crescent-Hokah 2

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Saints scored three goals in the first half and four in the second to beat the Lancers (2-1), who scored once in each half.

GIRLS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 7, Holmen 0

The Blugolds swept the Vikings at Green Island with Tenzin Nelson (15-0) in the No. 3 singles flight and Eva Willenbring at No. 4 singles each winning their matches 6-0, 6-0.

Rosa Schwinn-Weaver and Avie Nelson at No. 3 doubles also won 6-0, 6-0 against the Holmen duo of Peyton Lefebvre and Sophia Coon. The No. 2 doubles flight went to a third set with Nora Dickinson and Elie Klar beating Ava Ladwig and Parc Tande 7-5, 3-6, 10-6.

Onalaska 7, Tomah 0

The Hilltoppers swept a pair of matches against MVC opponents, including Sofia Tak winning No. 2 singles against Brelee Olson of Tomah 5-7, 6-2, 10-7.

Central 4, Tomah 3

TOMAH — The RiverHawks and Timberwolves split their four singles matches, so it came down to Central’s two wins in doubles competition to get the win.

Katie Johnson (No. 1) and Allison Culp (No. 2) were the RiverHawks winners in singles flights. Laura Lapp and Harper Rees won doubles No. 1 for Central 6-0, 6-4 over MaKayla Ueeck and Lauren Stepens. Olivia Rudie and Bella Masewicz clinched for the RiverHawks at No. 3 doubles over Sophia Hayes and Adeline Gerke 2-6, 6-3, 10-3.