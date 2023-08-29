Not all losses are created equal.

When Winona’s girls soccer team (1-1) lost a 3-1 matchup against Eastview (3-0) in the team’s 2023 home opener at Paul Giel Field, the Winhawks players and coaches were not too upset with the way the game went.

“Probably the best loss I have seen in a while. The scoreboard is not a reflection of how we played, that’s for sure,” head coach Katie Pearce said.

The Lightning are a talented team from Class AAA, one higher than Class AA Winona, and Eastview’s schedule of fellow Twin Cities suburbs makes the team an even tougher matchup. Last fall, the Winhawks lost 7-0 in their early season game against Eastview, so this season’s game was a marked improvement from the score alone, even compared to a Winona squad that qualified for state last year.

Both teams had quality scoring opportunities early, but Eastview was the first to capitalize as junior Emma Johnson knocked in a goal in the seventh minute. Another 13 minutes later, the Lightning scored again as senior Erin Hayward put back a rebound chance for a 2-0 lead halfway through the first half.

Winona finally got on the board with a little under four minutes remaining until halftime.

Senior Faith Quinn sent a long pass from near midfield, hitting junior Adriana Brenengen in stride down the field. Brenengen then showed off the speed that helped her qualify for the track state title meet, blowing past the defense and juking the Eastview goalie before sending the ball into an open net for a 2-1 score.

The Winhawks’ junior striker already has three goals through the first two games of the year, and Pearce is happy to have Brenengen on her side and not the other way around.

“I’m just really glad that we don’t play against her, she’s tough to guard. Even if you tried to man-mark her, she’s faster than 99 percent of people in the state,” Pearce said.

Eastview was able to extend its lead back to two goals in the 52nd minute when junior Sophia Kachman bent a free kick right into the top right corner of the net, perfect placement that there was nothing Winona senior goalkeeper Benna Wells could have done to stop it.

Winona had scoring opportunities throughout the late part of the second half, but was not able to capitalize on any of them.

In fact, the Winhawks may have had more scoring opportunities overall than the Lightning did thanks to strong play from Winona’s midfielders and defenders, dispossessing Eastview of the ball and getting momentum moving back in the opposite direction.

“I think we’ve worked really hard to be better in those positions, focusing more on possessing the ball and talking to each other, passing and moving,” Pearce said.

Even though the Winhawks picked up their first loss of the season, it was a productive defeat that should pay dividends throughout the regular season and even into the postseason as Winona begins its journey to make it back to the state tournament after qualifying for the first time in school history last fall.

“I put them on the schedule on purpose, because it’s a great learning experience for us to play teams that are tough, bigger than us school-size wise,” Pearce said. “I told the girls from the start, this game will make us better and I think it did.”