The Aquinas High School girls volleyball team pulled away from a close first set and handed Central a 26-25, 25-13, 25-21 MVC defeat at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Thursday.

The Blugolds (2-1 MVC) received 14 kills and five digs from junior Addy Foor and 28 assists and eight digs from senior Mary Niegelsen.

Junior Tessa Miskowski added 12 digs for Aquinas, which has won two straight conference matchups after opening the season with a loss at Holmen.

Holmen 3, Tomah 0

TOMAH — The Vikings, ranked eighth in Division 1 by state coaches, beat the Timberwolves 25-9, 25-15, 25-19 to improve to 3-0 in the conference.

Senior Izzy Jahr had a team-high 11 kills and added a pair of blocks, while senior Rayna McArdle had 20 assists to go with seven digs and four kills.

Sophomore Macy Kline had 19 digs, senior Melissa Hoff six kills and sophomore Charley Casey four aces.

Onalaska 3, Logan 0

The Hilltoppers (2-1 MVC) beat the Rangers (1-1) 26-24, 25-22, 25-18 at the Steve Hole Field House.

Senior Claire Pedretti had 12 kills, junior Ellie Mascotti 16 assists and senior Anna Skemp 17 digs for Onalaska. Pedretti also had nine digs and senior Jenne Richgels five kills and 3½ blocks.

Senior Aaliyah Hamilton had nine kills and senior Ava Dettwiler 19 assists, eight kills, four digs and three aces to lead Logan. Sophomore Kaia DePaolo had sixkills and 12 digs and senior Henna Schaeffer six kills and six digs.

Coulee

G-E-T 3, Onalaska Luther 0

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (4-6, 2-0) took over first place in the conference with a 25-15, 25-23, 25-22 victory over the Knights (3-3, 0-2).

Tatum Johnson had eight kills and five aces, Amanda Pierson 19 assists and Kayle Hauge eight digs. Allexis Schroeder and Cadence Simmons each added four kills for G-E-T.

Isalynn Hagedorn had seven kills and nine digs, Allie Zittel 22 assists and Kamryn Anderson seven digs for Luther. Bella Matzke and Kayla Schiebel added five kills for the Knights.

West Salem 3, Arcadia 0

ARCADIA — The Panthers (1-0) won their conference opener 25-18, 25-19, 25-18.

Kena Ihle led West Salem with 14 kills, while Reece Smith and Kenzie Murphy added seven and six, respectively.

Leah Brigson had 17 digs, Murphy 13 digs and Signe Roesler 17 assists for West Salem.

Viroqua 3, Black River Falls 0

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (4-3, 1-1) handed the Tigers (0-2 Coulee) a 25-15, 28-26, 25-19 defeat.

Bryne Swenson had 11 kills and Kami Delap 17 digs for Viroqua, which also received 14 assists from Elyse Neprud, three aces from Emma Moilien and two blocks apiece from Trixie Koppa, Moilien and Grace Stuber.

Bella Falcon led Black River Falls with 13 kills. Bre Nortman added 22 digs and Mia Falcon 20 assists. Mia Falcon and Rylee Prestwood had two aces and Prestwood and Cherelle Gunderson two blocks.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 3, Winona Cotter 0

WINONA, Minn. — The Warriors (3-0, 2-0) took care of the Ramblers by scores of 25-14, 25-15, 25-11.

Logan Koepke had 15 kills, Emma Rommes 37 assists and Aubrie Klug 17 digs to lead Caledonia. Kennedy Hansen added nine digs, Sienna Augedahl nine kills, Braelyn Lange six kills and Liv Myhre five kills and six blocks for the Warriors.

GIRLS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 7, Central 0

Central’s Allison Culp won the first set against Kate Fortney at No. 2 singles, but Fortney came back for a 3-6, 6-2, 10-6 victory in the Blugolds’ shutout of the RiverHawks.

Danica Silcox recorded a 6-0, 6-0 win over Katie Johnson at No. 1 singles, and Charlee Gauger and Emily Bakalars gave Aquinas a 6-0, 6-2 win over Laura Lapp and Harper Rees at No. 1 doubles.

Tenzin Nelson and Eva Willenbring both won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.

Holmen 4, Sparta 3

HOLMEN — The Vikings swept the singles matches, and the Spartans swept the doubles matches.

Holmen’s Hanna Thao was dominant in her 6-1, 6-0 victory over Haley Wells at No. 1 singles, and Sparta’s No. 1 doubles team of Amelia Russ and Kate Gilbertson pulled out a difficult 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 win over Hailey Olson and Ellie Euler.

Harsimranpreet Virk beat Sparta’s Dulce Everson 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles, while Isabelle Hawkins and Anna Kragness went three sets to win, respectively, at No. 3 and 4 singles.

Kira Markuson and Libby Oswald (No. 2) and Corin Milne and Elle Erickson (No. 3) won doubles matches in straight sets.

Onalaska 7, Tomah 0

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers won six of seven matches in straight sets, and Sofia Tak beat Tomah’s Brelee Olson 5-7, 6-2, 10-7 at No. 2 singles.

Alex Drazkowski handed Makenzie Kohn a 6-0, 6-2 loss at No. 1 singles, and the team of Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti beat MaKayla Ueeck and Lauren Stephens 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

Dover-Eyota 1, La Crescent-Hokah 0

EYOTA, Minn. — The Lancers controlled the second half but couldn’t get the tying goal after the Eagles scored early in the first half.

Winona Cotter 5, Caledonia 0

CALEDONIA — Izzie Biesanz scored three goals over the first 8 minutes and 52 seconds for the Ramblers in a shutout victory.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Nonconference

Logan/Central/West Salem 100, Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas/G-E-T 70

The winning team reached the finish first in eight events at UW-La Crosse, and Logan junior Camille Johnson enjoyed the biggest night of any swimmer with wins in the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.55) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.33) and one leg each for the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:47.17) and 200 medley relay (1:54.66).

Logan senior Shefali Ramakrishnan won the 50 freestyle (25.37 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:01.41) and helped her 200 medley relay team win. Logan sophomore Avery Farmer won the 200 freestyle (2:05.33) and 500 freestyle (5:48.34) while helping the 200 freestyle relay win (1:47.17)..

Aquinas sophomore Bethany Hale won the 100 backstroke (1:02.77) and swam with the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:58.59), and Holmen sophomore Lydia Foster was part of that same relay and won the 100 freestyle (58.22).