Softball: Westby's Jayda Berg continues pitching climb

The numbers put up by Westby High School softball pitcher Jayda Berg in 2021 are scary enough at face value.

Berg’s 17-2 record and 1.05 ERA helped the Norsemen to a Coulee Conference championship and made her the Tribune's softball player of the year. Berg, the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State pitcher, struck out nearly half of the batters who stepped up against her while holding opponents to a .174 batting average.

What makes her performance truly spectacular was that Berg put up those numbers as a sophomore who didn’t play a freshman season because of COVID-19. Now a junior with another offseason of training under her belt, Berg is looking to evolve into a leader and well-rounded pitcher.

“I want to top what I did last year, and I think I can do that,” Berg said. “My dad and (Westby coach Morgan) Stenslien both tell me to take it one pitch at a time. That’s my biggest thing. I just forget about the last pitch and move on.”

Stenslien got the opportunity to see how Berg has grown over the offseason when attending her volleyball and basketball games.

“I saw so much growth,” Stenslien said. “She really handled herself well last year as a sophomore softball pitcher. Watching her on the volleyball court this year, I saw a different level of leadership and her demeanor was stronger. I’m really interested in seeing how much that translates to softball from those two sports.”

Berg’s fastball was her best pitch last season, reaching the mid-60s in velocity. However, it was Berg’s ability to develop her pitches quickly is what helped her get in the starting rotation fresh out of middle school.

Naturally, Berg spent the offseason working to expand her weapons even further with most of her focus on her changeup.

“I know it’s a huge pitch in the college game and the high school game,” Berg said. “That was the pitch I focused on most in the offseason. I also learned a screwball with my pitching coach, so I’ve been developing that.”

Berg also came to a major decision over the offseason, committing to play both volleyball and softball at Division II Winona State University. Berg talked to schools all over the area, but none could offer her the chance to play two sports and be close to family.

“I talked to a bunch of coaches before I choose Winona, but most of those were just about playing volleyball,” Berg said. “I was given the opportunity to play both, and that’s always been a dream of mine. Meeting the coaches and players there was really opening. My brother goes there, and he loves it there. Family is a huge part of my life so I’m thankful to stay close to home.”

With Berg and fellow pitcher Maddie Komay holding down the Westby defense, the offense was its undoing in their 1-0 loss to Arcadia in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs last season.

Stenslien said her hopes are up after her players frequently used gym time in the offseason to work on hitting.

“We really have to develop an offensive game,” Stenslien said. “We put pressure on teams offensively last year but as we got to the playoffs, we were stranding runners. When I held open gyms, setup the cages and I have 15 to 20 girls in there, that’s a sign they’re motivated.”

Westby’s main offensive loss from last season was Macy Stellner, a threatening baserunner whose departure leaves the Norsemen with a vacancy at the top of the batting order.

Another concern for Stenslien is managing expectations on a roster that was mainly underclassmen last season. With many coming into only their first or second season of varsity softball, maintaining focus is a huge priority for the coaching staff.

“Most of them were sophomores last year, so I don’t know how well they will respond to coming off such a strong sophomore season,” Stenslien said. “There’s that aspect as a coaching staff in keeping their heads in the right place and keep focused on what’s important to help control where those thoughts are going.”

Berg’s next pitch mentality will be needed after her and the Norsemen struggled in their season opener Monday, losing 8-2 and allowing 11 hits to G-E-T. Still, Berg believes that hard work will pay off for Westby in its hopes of repeating as Coulee Conference champion.

“I feel very confident,” Berg said. “We’ve been putting in a lot of work during the offseason as a team. I’m proud of what we’ve developed as a team.”

