Last weekend the 18U Southeast Minnesota Flyers, a summer softball team made up of players from across the Coulee Region, went 7-0 including a victory over Cedar Falls, Iowa in the championship game to win the Monsta National Championship tournament in Rochester.
Pictured, from left: Bottom - Lindsey Schultz, Emily Olson, Cali Cross, Emirson Brehmer, Emilia Krage. Top - Coach Bryan Todd, Ellie Cox, Mya Omdahl, Ella Guetzkow, Kaylee Lehrman, Madison Hazelton, Taryn Bany, Coach Matt Hazelton.
