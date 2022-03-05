State wrestling roundup: Kaukauna slips by Holmen to win second straight title

MADISON — The Holmen High School wrestling team had its second chance at a WIAA Division 1 championship on Saturday, but Kaukauna wasn’t ready to part with its spot on top of the state.

The top-seeded Galloping Ghosts, who won last year’s team state tournament, won the first two matches and last two matches and beat the third-seeded Vikings 35-24 in the championship dual at the UW Field House.

Holmen (19-6) recovered from the early losses and built a 16-7 lead when senior Parker Kratochvill recorded a pin at 145 pounds, and senior Branson Beers did the same at 152. Kratochvill finished his opponent in 3 minutes, 13 seconds, and Beers his in 1:32.

Junior Benson Swatek followed by beating Toby Kavanaugh 14-1 at 160 for his third victory of the tournament and four points that gave the Vikings their nine-point lead.

Kaukauna (13-0) fought back with three straight wins of its won the take control for good. Judah Hammen won by technical fall at 170, Drew Wendzicki by pin at 182 and Bryant Correa by decision at 195 for a 21-16 lead.

Senior Carson Westcott beat Jordan Loose 9-7 for three points at 220 to get the Vikings within 21-19, but that’s as close as they got. Turner Campbell’s technical fall at 113 cut Kaukauna’s lead to 27-24 with two matches left, but a Lucas Peters pin at 120 secured the outcome.

The Vikings have wrestled in six straight team state tournaments, and this is their second runner-up finish during that stretch. Holmen also advanced to the championship bout in 2018 but lost to Stoughton.

DIVISION 2: Prairie du Chien had an early lead, but top-seeded Amery came back to beat the Blackhawks 35-31 in a semifinal dual.

Prairie du Chien won the first six matches and led 25-0 before the Warriors came back. Amery won the next seven matches — four of them by pin — to take control.

Ryder Koenig (126) and Rhett Koenig (132) recorded pins for the Blackhawks to begin the dual, but Prairie du Chien couldn’t maximize bonus points to build a big enough advantage.

Jeremiah Avery (160) won a major decision and Drew Hird (138), Luke Kramer (145) and Maddox Cejka (152) decisions for the Blackhawks.

MSHSL INDIVIDUAL STATE: Caledonia/Houston junior Tucker Ginther and sophomore Owen Denstad led their team with a third-place finish during the final day of the individual state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.

Ginther lost his first match in the Class A 145-pound bracket but won his next four matches, finishing his tournament with a 4-2 sudden victory over Minneota’s Zack Fier (21-7).

Ginther also won a 5-4 decision from Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen on Saturday.

Denstad (46-5) was knocked out of the championship bracket in the semifinal round and came back to win a consolation semifinal. He beat Jackson County Central’s Logan Butzon (46-9) 10-5 in the third-place bout.

Freshman Braxton Lange (33-17) placed fourth at 106 and senior Brandon Ross (19-4) sixth at 126 after an injury for him to drop out his matches after losing in the semifinal round.

