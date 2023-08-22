HOLMEN — As the Holmen High School volleyball team changed sides after winning the second set from Aquinas on Tuesday night, they couldn’t be blamed for having a simultaneous flashback.

The Vikings started last season by winning two straight sets form the visiting Blugolds only to lose the next three and start the MVC season with a loss.

Holmen wasn’t about to let that happen again and transitioned from good play into better play to win the third set and complete an impressive 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 victory in a sweatbox better known as the Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse.

“I was a little nervous,” Holmen senior Rayna McArdle said with a smile when asked about the mentality heading into the third set. “We were a little tired, but we had to pick up our pace and our energy, and I think we did that.”

McArdle, a three-year starter for the Vikings, had 25 assists and 18 digs to go with four kills and three aces as Holmen won its 12th straight conference match since that season-opening loss a year ago.

Senior Lydia Olson led a balanced net attack with nine kills and added six digs, while sophomore Macy Kline had a team-high 19 digs. Sophomore Charley Casey had seven kills and senior Izzy Jahr six to boost the Vikings.

The Blugolds were led by 10 kills and 14 digs from junior Addy Foor and 12 digs from junior Tess Miskowski. Junior Josephine Lawton added 17 assists and junior Kathryn Salvodelli 11 digs for the Blugolds.

Onalaska 3, Central 2

The RiverHawks won the first and third sets to put the Hilltoppers on the ropes, but Onalaska came back to win a 23-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16, 15-8 match.

Senior Hailie Kapelke had 14 kills to lead the Hilltoppers, who also received 21 assists from junior Ellie Mascotti and nine digs from senior Claire Pedretti.

Central, which was 1-11 in MVC matches a year ago, was led by junior Aliyah Schieldt’s 16 kills and received eight kills and five blocks from senior Ruby Gerhard.

Junior Sierra Fried added 21 assists and six kills and junior Laurel Erickson 16 digs for the RiverHawks.

GIRLS GOLF

Nonconference

Viking Classic

HOLMEN — Tomah took home the titles in both team and individual competition at Drugan’s Castle Mound.

The Timberwolves shot 344 as a team, beating the hosting Holmen Vikings by six strokes. Timberwolves sophomore Karma Hasselberger finished atop the individual standings at 74 strokes. Vikings junior Jayeanna Palm finished second at 78.

Aquinas finished third in the team standings (371) with junior Tennysen Makepeace finishing third in the individual standings (81). Westby sophomore Maddi Fletcher and Tomah junior Alexa Miller tied for fourth individually at 84.

Onalaska finished fourth (393) with junior Olivia Konrardy-Buchal giving the Hilltoppers their best finish, tying for eighth at 92. Tomah’s second team took fifth in the standings (408).

G-E-T finished sixth (438) with a best finish of 15th — in a three-way tie — by senior Alexis Murphy (97).

The co-op of Logan and Central finished seventh (517). Junior Siena Folkers gave the team their best finish, taking 18th at 98 strokes.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Nonconference

Logan/Central/West Salem 104, Menomonie 64

The La Crosse co-op won 11 events in its dual against Menomonie at UW-La Crosse.

Junior Camille Johnson from Logan won three events, including a pair of individual races. Johnson won the 200-yard freestyle in two minutes and 11.27 seconds before winning the 100 butterfly in 1:07.08.

Johnson was the final leg of the 200 freestyle relay with West Salem freshman Alicia Zarecki, fellow Logan junior Maggie Herath and Central sophomore Alyce Walker that won with a time of 1:52.14. Hearth won the 100 freestyle (1:02.21) and Walker claimed the top spot in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.64).

Logan made up three legs of the 400 freestyle relay team that won in 4:05.77. Sophomores Avery Farmer and Johanna Hall were joined by senior Shefali Ramakrishan and West Salem junior Eve Twite.

Farmer and Ramakrishan were joined by two West Salem juniors — Lauren Zarecki and Chandler Sage — to win the 200 medley relay (2:02.81).

Farmer won the 200 medley (2:29.41) while Ramakrishan dashed to a win in the 50 freestyle (25.52). Zarecki went the distance to win the 500 freestyle (6:14.59) and Twite took home a win in the 100 backstroke (1:15.01).