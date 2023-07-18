The San Diego Padres announced roster moves Tuesday, and one of them including adding Holmen High School graduate Taylor Kohlwey to their roster.

Kohlwey, an outfielder who followed up his career at Holmen by playing at UW-La Crosse, was promoted from Triple A El Paso and gets his first chance to play in the major leagues after being drafted by San Diego in the 21st round in 2016.

Kohlwey played 78 games with the Chihuahuas and batted .261 over 278 at-bats. He hit nine home runs and drove in 49 runs and scoring 49 more.

Kohlwey, who has played in 650 games as a minor-leaguer, also has 10 stolen bases and slugging average of .437 after factoring in 16 doubles and two triple.

The Padres enter Tuesday night's home game at Toronto with a 44-50 record.

Kohlwey's minor-league career includes 43 home runs, 322 RBIs, 58 stolen bases and a .280 batting average.