The West Salem and Onalaska high school girls tennis teams won two of three dual meets Friday during the expansive La Crosse Invitational that is being played in the surrounding area this weekend.

The Panthers beat Holmen 6-1 and Winona 5-2 but suffered a 4-3 setback at the hands of DeForest.

Megan Johnson went 3-0 at No. 1 singles and pulled out a 4-6, 6-1, 11-9 victory over DeForest's Chloe Knutson. Teammate Asher Helgerson won a pair of matches in straight sets at No. 2 singles but lost a No. 1 doubles match, and the No. 3 doubles team of Emily Fechner and Kate Fechner went 2-0.

The Hilltoppers beat Winona 5-2 and Milton 6-1 but lost a 5-2 dual to DeForest.

Jada Odegard won all three matches she played with partners at No. 3 doubles. Odegard teamed with Tsion Benusa for wins against DeForest and Milton and with Gabi Anderson for a win against Winona.

Aquinas beat Menomonie 6-1 and received straight-set wins from Danica Silcox (No. 1 singles), Kate Fortney (No. 2 singles), Tenzin Nelson (No. 3 singles) and Eva Willenbring (No. 4 singles).

The Blugolds' No. 3 dooubles team of Avie Nelson and Rosa Schwinn also won in straight sets.

Onalaska Luther won two of three duals with with a 7-0 loss to Menomonie, a 6-1 loss to Eau Claire North and a 6-1 win over Holmen.

Alexis Church was 2-1 at No. 4 singles.

Central went 0-3 with a 5-2 loss to Menomonie, a 4-3 loss to Winona and a 6-1 loss to Eau Claire North.

Allison Culp was 3-0 for the RiverHawks, beating Winona and Eau Claire North at No. 1 singles and Menomonie at No. 2 singles.

Tomah beat Madison la Follette 5-2, beat Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 4-3 and lost a 5-2 dual to Madison East.

Anna Lord went 3-0 at No. 2 singles. Brelee Olson was 2-1 at No. 1 singles and the team of Marie Bannan and Janelle Wieden were 2-1 at No. 2 doubles.