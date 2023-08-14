The Aquinas High School girls tennis team got a pair of nonconference duals in on Monday and split with West Salem and Verona.

The Blugolds beat the Panthers 6-1 and were handed a 4-3 defeat by the Wildcats in matches contested at Green Island.

Tenzin Nelson and the doubles team of Nora Dickinson and Ellie Klar won by matches they played and didn't lose a set in the process.

Nelson beat West Salem's Gabrielle Bauer 6-0, 6-0 and Verona's Nicole Repka 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.

Dickinson and Klar beat West Salem's Danica Hudzinski and Kendall Sullivan 6-4, 6-4 and Verona's Annalise Cooper and Alisa Krylova 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.

Senior Danica Silcox split two matches at No. 1 singles. She beat West Salem's Megan Johnson 6-0, 6-1 and lost a 6-2, 6-0 match to Verona freshman McKenna Thorson.

Verona won three of the four singles matches against Aquinas. The Blugolds also received a three-set win from their No. 1 doubles team of Charlee Gauger and Emily Bakalars.

Verona 7, Central 0

The Wildcats blanked the RiverHawks and won every match in straight sets.