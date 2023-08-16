BAY PORT, Wis. -- The Onalaska Luther High School girls tennis team split two dual meets at the Bay Port Invitational on Wednesday.

The Knights beat Green Bay Southwest 7-0 but lost to Appleton North by the same score.

Luther won every set played against Southwest, and Alexis Church posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles, and the No.3 doubles team of Kenzie Olson and Keira Paus did the same thing.

Emma Kolb beat her opponent 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and the team of Rileigh Olson and Katly Miller won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.