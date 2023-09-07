The Central High School girls tennis team went unbeaten in doubles matches and handed Logan a 5-2 MVC loss on Thursday.

The RiverHawks and Rangers split four singles matches, but the RiverHawks emerged victorious in the rest for the conference win.

Central’s Olivia Rudie and Bella Masewitz came back from an early deficit to beat Logan’s Holly Spenson and Jaida Degenhardt 3-6, 6-1, 10-7 at No. 3 doubles.

Logan’s Makenna Brown beat Anh Luong 6-3, 6-7 (4), 10-4 in another three-set match at No. 4 singles.

Central’s Katie Johnson and Allison Culp won 6-0, 6-0 matches at No.1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, and Logan’s Sarah Ojelabi won in straight sets at No. 3 singles.

The teams of Laura Lapp and Harper Rees (No. 1) and Lila Fruehling and Taylor Herold (No. 2) won doubles matches for the RiverHawks.

Aquinas 7, Sparta 0

SPARTA — The Blugolds won every match in straight sets and didn’t lose a game in singles competition.

Danica Silcox (No. 1), Kate Fortney (No. 2), Tenzin Nelson (No. 3) and Eva Willenbring (No. 4) all won 6–0, 6-0. Aquinas’ No. 3 doubles team of Rosa Schwinn and Avie Nelson added a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Charless Gauger and Emily Bakalars (No. 1) and Nora Dickinson and Ellie Klar (No. 2) won 6-4, 6-4.

Holmen 4, Tomah 3

HOLMEN — The Vikings won all three doubles matches to make the difference in a dual against the Timberwolves.

Hanna Thao took care of Makenzie Kohn 6-3, 6-4 to give Holmen a win at No. 1 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Ellie Euler and Hailey Olson pulled out a 6-0, 6-3 victory over MaKayla Ueeck and Lauren Stephens.

Ava Ladwig and Parc Tande (No. 2) and Peyton Lefebvre and Sophia Coon (No.3 ) did the same to give the Vikings a sweep in the doubles matches,

Brelee Olson (No. 2), Anna Lord (No. 3) and Julie Schlemme (No. 4) each won a three-set singles match for Tomah. Schlemme came back after losing the first set in her victory.

Coulee

West Salem 7, Mauston 0

WEST SALEM — The Panthers won every match in straight sets, and three singles players held opponents scoreless in 6-0, 6-0 matches.

Megan Johnson (No. 1), Asher Helgeson (No. 2) and Dylynn Bayer (No. 4) all won matches by those scores, and the No. 3 doubles team of Emily Fechner and Kate Fechner won 6-0, 6-1. Johnson, a junior, improved her season record to 14-2.

Emily Bell No. 2 singles) and the teams of Taylor Burch and Natalie Graham (No. 1 doubles) and Danica Hudzinski and Kendall Sullivan (No. 2 doubles) also won in straight sets.

Onalaska Luther 7, Black River Falls 0

ONALASKA — The Knights swept the Tigers in every match.

Emma Kolb beat Bella Rowen 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and the team of Rileigh Olson and Karly Miller beat Libby Moldenhauer and Lauren Slosser 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.

Luther’s Makayla Boldt (No. 2) and Julia Larson (No. 3) won their singles matches 6–0, 6-0, and the No. 2 doubles tema of Clara Baudek and Allison Buege picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win for the Knights.

Kenzie Olson and Keira Paus (No. 3 doubles) and Alexis Church (No. 4 singles) also won in straight sets.

Nonconference

Onalaska 4, Winona Cotter 3

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers won all three doubles matches to beat the Ramblers at Gullikson courts.

Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti (No. 1), Gabi Anderson and Grace Fabian (No. 2) and Zoe Brorson and Jada Odegard (No. 3) all won in straight sets to give Onalaska the doubles sweep.

Bella Cromheecke also picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 4 single for the Hilltoppers.

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 6, Viroqua 1

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks avoided the shutout when Lanie Nemes pulled off a 7-6 (10, 7-5 victory over Ahnabelle Khang at No. 1 singles.

