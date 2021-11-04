Volleyball commentary: Holmen's state appearance a good look for Coulee Region

GREEN BAY — Twenty-five years.

That’s the biggest takeaway from what happened Thursday afternoon at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

It doesn’t matter that the Holmen High School volleyball team was beaten 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 by Appleton North in a WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal.

Scratch that. It does matter. It matters very much to a group of 10 seniors, their younger teammates and a coaching staff that created a memorable season for themselves and a significant one for the Coulee Region.

When Kendra Winker attempted a return on the first Appleton North serve of the day, it marked the first time a Division 1 team from our area played in a state tournament since Tomah did it in 1996.

That’s quite a drought and a massive a hole from which to escape. It’s been done through strengthening and building club programs and a renewed commitment from all involved, but it also required a group of players like this to eventually climb out.

This 10-player senior class was nothing short of amazing in leading the way to a 29-3 performance that included MVC, regional and sectional championships and the first state appearance in program history.

It pushed Holmen coach Sammi Maier to schedule tougher tournaments and find better ways to challenge it. The stakes rose as depth and balance — along with potential — grew.

The fact that the Vikings were swept by the Lightning and denied their 30th victory and a chance to play in the semifinal round isn’t the step that needed to be taken in the big picture.

Would a victory have done more? Of course.

But the important thing for the area’s biggest schools — Division 2 West Salem in 2006 joins Aquinas as a recent qualifier in a smaller division, but even that was 15 years ago now — was getting a team to Green Bay again.

“To bring the Holmen name over to the Resch Center is big,” Maier said. “We’ve gotten some exposure through the MVC with Aquinas qualifying (in 2016 and 2019), and I think it’s awesome when we can have teams get to the state tournament.

“I hope we have a lot more in the years to come. I think it’s definitely getting better on this side of the state with girls being willing to travel with club and go against tougher teams. You have to play that competition to get better.”

Playing Appleton North — or Oconomowoc or Brookfield Central or Burlington — was an example of that, and the experience will likely remain clear for returning players like Winker, Kyla Christnovich, Grace Eickhoff and Rayna McArdle.

“There used to be one club (in the area), and now there are more forming, including one in Holmen,” said McArdle, a sophomore who used to play basketball and softball but has committed — for now — to volleyball. “Having the coaches that we have to push us to get better has a lot to do with that growth.”

The Vikings will miss every single one of those seniors, but Winker, Christnovich and McArdle spent a lot of time in the rotation this season and will be expected to take forward steps with their games and ability to lead next fall.

There is no reason to believe they can't after playing the way they did for this team.

What those following in the footsteps of seniors like Mara Schmidt, Ellie Kline, Kassie Mueller, Marissa Pederson, Chloe Hammond and others need to notice is the way the game has been played.

The diving to the floor after a ball they may not reach, the consistent optimism that was still present during the match against Appleton North and the leadership are on-court aspects that helped Holmen end this drought.

The list is surely bigger when considering what they did off the court.

In addition to correctly anticipating the quality of their quarterfinal opponent, the Vikings expected jokes to be made about where they came from. They got their wish when the Appleton North student section started chanting "Where is Holmen?" after the Vikings tied the second set at 9.

Getting anyone to remember after they are told will take more appearances, so getting back to Green Bay immediately becomes the next goal for Holmen.

"I think it really goes to show what we can do and what we have," said Schmidt, who will play beach volleyball at the University of Southern Mississippi next year. "Not just Holmen, but the other competition that can come from that part of the state because sometimes it can get overlooked a little bit."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

