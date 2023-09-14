The Logan High School volleyball team shook off a loss in the second set and rallied to beat Central 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11 in an MVC match Thursday night at the Steve Hole Fieldhouse.

The Rangers (7-4 overall, 2-4 MVC) were led by a dominant performance from senior Ava Dettwiler, who had 13 kills, 18 assists and 16 digs. Senior Liberty Sprain added 11 kills, sophomore Kaia DePaolo five kills and six digs and senior Ella Boge 25 digs.

The RiverHawks (7-11, 2-4) were led by junior Aliyah Schliedt’s nine kills, junior Laurel Erickson’s 17 digs and junior Sierra Fried’s 16 assists. Senior Ruby Gerhard added seven kills and four blocks.

Onalaska 3, Tomah 1

ONALASKA — The second-place Hilltoppers (13-7, 5-1) took down the Timberwolves by scores of 25-16, 22-25, 25-6, 25-17.

Senior Halie Kopelke had a match-high 10 kills, while junior Maddy Wuilson added nine kills and 5½ blocks. Senior Claire Pedretti had eight kills to go with 13 digs, three blocks and two aces.

Junior Ellie Mascotti had 17 assists and 12 digs and senior Aidenn Markso 16 assists for Onalaska.

The Timberwolves (2-4 MVC) were led by Kaylin Kinner’s eight kills, Taylor Lord’s six kills and five blocks, Aisha Fritsche’s 12 digs and Olivia Wall’s 18 assists and three blocks.

Aquinas 3, Sparta 0

SPARTA — The Blugolds (15-7, 4-2) swept the Spartans 25-17, 25-15, 25-23.

Junior Addy Foor had 20 kills and nine digs for Aquinas, which sits in third place in the conference race. Sophomore teammate Sammy Davis added 10 kills and 12 digs.

Coulee

West Salem 3, Viroqua 2

VIROQUA — The first-place Panthers (5-0) came back after losing the first set for a 24-26, 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 15-12 victory over the Blackhawks (10-6, 2-3).

McKena Ihle had 16 kills and Reece Sackett 13 for West Salem. Kenzie Murphy added nine kills, 15 15 digs and five blocks, while Leah Brigson had a team-high 23 digs and Izzie Clements a team-high 21 assists.

Signe Roesler had 16 assists for the Panthers.

Viroqua was led by Bryne Swenson’s 22 kills, Elyse Neprud’s 26 assists, Kam DeLap’s 40 digs and Trixie Koppa’s seven blocks.

Westby 3, Onalaska Luther 0

WESTBY — The Norseman (11-7, 4-1) took care of the visiting Knights (9-11, 1-4) in straight sets 25-12, 25-16, 25-16.

Ava Berg and Ali Fortun each had nine kills for Westby with Tricia Klum finishing with 13 assists. Luther’s Isalynn Hagedorn had a game-high 12 kills. The Knights assist leader was Allie Zittel with 18 and their digs leader was Kamryn Anderson with 12.

Arcadia 3, G-E-T 0

GALESVILLE — The Raiders (3-2) controlled the action throughout a 25-14, 25-9, 25-16 victory over the Red Hawks (7-14, 2-2).

Kaitlyn Bremer’s 13 kills led Arcadia, which also received 11 kills, 17 digs and seven blocks from Tatum Drazkowski, 28 assists from Adella Anderson. Justine Sonsalla had 10 kills, Samantha Berg 15 digs and Casidi Pehler five blocks.

G-E-T received seven digs from Kaylee Hauge, seven assists from Amanda Pierson and three kills apiece from Tatum Johnson and Cadence Simmons.

Scenic Bluffs

Wonewoc-Center 3, Brookwood 1

ONTARIO — The Falcons got off to a good start but Wonewoc-Center pulled out the 20-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-11 victory.

Brookwood was led by Nessa Anderson's 14 kills and 19 digs, Reagan Muehlenkamp 10 kills and 13 digs, Kylie Powell's 14 assists and Emily Cunitz's 11 assists.