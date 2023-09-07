HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball team ran its conference winning streak to 16 matches with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-11 MVC victory over Central at the Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse on Thursday.

The Vikings (11-1 overall, 5-0 MVC), who are ranked seventh in Division 1 by state coaches, were led by senior Rayna McArdle's 34 assists and seven digs as they maintained their spot at the top of the conference standings.

Sophomore Charley Casey led Holmen with 11 kills and added six blocks. Senior Lydia Olson added 10 kills and led the team with 24 digs, and sophomore Macy Kline contributed 16 digs and four aces.

Senior Izzy Jahr had nine kills and three aces for Holmen, while the RiverHawks (4-7, 1-3) were led by junior Aliyah Schieldt’s nine kills and 10 digs.

Junior Laurel Erickson added 17 digs, junior Sierra Fried 13 assists and senior Ruby Gerhard four kills for Central.

Onalaska 3, Sparta 0

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (10-2, 3-1) took care of the Spartans 25-8, 24-26, 25-18, 25-15 for their second straight conference victory.

Hailie Kapelke had 12 kills to lead three Onalaska players in double figures. Claire Pedretti added 11 kills and Maddy Wilson 10 kills and two blocks.

Ellie Mascotti had 26 assists, Anna Skemp 16 digs and Payton Mitchell 11 digs and three aces for Onalaska.

Loren Schanhofer had eight kills and three aces for Sparta, which also received 18 assists from Brooke Evans and six kills from Ellie Falkner.

Tomah 3, Logan 0

The Timberwolves beat the Rangers 25-17, 26-24, 25-20 at the Steve Hole Field House.

Sophomore Taylor Lord had 10 kills and senior Olivia Wall 23 assists for Tomah. Junior Libby Mattison and freshman Brielle Plueger combined for 15 digs, and Plueger had five aces.

Wall and Lord had three blocks apiece for the Timberwolves.

Coulee

West Salem 3, G-E-T 0

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (3-0) took over sole possession of first place in the standings with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-16 victory over the Red Hawks (2-1).

Kena Ihle had a team-high seven kills for West Salem, while teammate Reece Sackett added six.Signe Roesler had 13 assists and Izzie Clements 11 aces for the Panthers.

Laela Schmitt had 12 assists and Kaylee Hauge six digs for G-E-T, which was led by Sydney Nelson’s four kills. Tatum Johnson added three aces for the Red Hawks.

Viroqua 3, Onalaska Luther 2

ONALASKA — The Blackhawks (5-4, 2-2) held off a comeback attempt after the Knights (2-3, 1-3) won the third and fourth sets to force a fifth.

Viroqua started and finished strong in a 25-13, 26-24, 20-25, 17-25, 15-11 victory.

Megan Brendel had 13 kills to lead the Blackhawks, and she added four aces. Teammates Emma Moilien and Elyse Neprud had 15 assists and 22 digs, respectively.

Sienna Horstman had nine kills, Allie Zittel 30 assists and five aces and Kayla Schultz 20 digs to lead Luther. Horstman also had five blocks.

Westby 3, Black River Falls 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Norsemen received eight kills from Ava Berg in a 25-19, 25-15, 25-13 win over the Tigers.

Tricia Klum had 13 assists, Kenzie Snodgrass nine digs for Westby, which also received three aces each from Tricia Klum and Gina Klum. Bella Falcon a team-high seven kills for Black River Falls. Falcon also led the Tigers with nine digs.

Mia Falcon had 14 assists and three aces and Cherelle Gunderson three blocks for Black River Falls.

Scenic Bluffs

Brookwood 3, New Lisbon 0

Brookwood 3, Necedah 0

ONTARIO — The Falcons swept a pair of opponents, beating the Rockets 25-19, 25-13, 25-21 and the Cardinals 25-11, 25-16, 25-15.

Reagan Muehlenkamp had a combined 18 kills in the victories. Teammate Nessa Anderson added 13 kills and eight aces in the two matches and had 10 digs against New Lisbon.

Kylie Powell had 29 assists, and 20 of them came against New Lisbon.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 3, La Crescent-Hokah 0

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (5-0, 3-0) handed the Lancers a 25-22, 25-9, 25-22 defeat.

Logan Koepke had 10 kills, 11 digs and two blocks for Caledonia, and Braelyn Lange matched her 10 kills and added two aces.

Emme Kittleson had a team-high 14 digs to go with two aces, and Emma Rommes had 35 assists for the Warriors.

La Crescent-Hokah was led by Sam Fabian’s six kills, Marlie Heichel’s 10 digs and Kinlee Grattan’s nine assists and eight digs.