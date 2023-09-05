The Central High School volleyball team shook off a loss in the first set and came back to beat Tomah 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 in an MVC match at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday.

The RiverHawks (1-2) picked up their first conference win of the season and were led by senior Ruby Gerhard’s 12 kills and three blocks. Junior Sierra Fried had 19 assists and added eight digs, and junior Laurel Erickson led Central with 12 digs. Junior Aliyah Schieldt had eight kills for the RiverHawks.

The Timberwolves (1-3) were led by senior Olivia Wall’s nine kills and 14 assists. Sophomore Taylor Lord added seven kills and juniors Libby Mattison and Maddie Mraz 11 digs each.

Holmen 3, Sparta 0

SPARTA — The first-place Vikings, who are ranked eighth in Division 1 by state coaches, blasted the Spartans 25-16, 25-13, 25-7.

Seniors Lydia Olson and Melissa Hoff had six kills apiece to lead Holmen (10-1, 4-0).

Senior Rayna McArdle had 23 assists and 10 digs, sophomore Macy Kline a team-high 17 digs, and Hoff and sophomore Charley Casey each had two blocks. Kline, Olson and Casey had three aces each.

The Spartans (5-6, 0-3) were led by Loren Schanhofer’s eight kills and 14 digs. Ellie Falkner had a team-high 15 digs, and Brooke Evans led the way with 12 assists.

Aquinas 3, Logan 0

The Blugolds (9-6, 3-1) beat the Rangers 25-20, 25-23, 25-10 at the Steve Hole Field House.

Junior Addy Foor had a team-high 12 kills and added nine digs for Aquinas, which won its third straight conference matchup. Senior Amy Hein added seven kills and sophomore Sammy Davis six.

Junior Tessa Miskowski had 18 digs and junior Josephine Lawton 16 assists for the Blugolds.

Logan (6-2, 1-2) was led by senior Aaliyah Hamilton’s eight kills. Senior Ava Dettwiler added 15 assists, nine digs and six kills.

Senior Molly Erickson had a team-high 13 digs and sophomore Kaia DePaolo six digs and four kills.

Coulee

West Salem 3, Westby 1

WESTBY — The Panthers (2-0) pulled into a tie for first place with G-E-T by beating the Norsemen 25-27, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22.

Reece Sackett had a team-high 13 kills, and Josie Brudos and Kenzie Murphy added 10 apiece.

Leah Brigson had a team-high 18 digs while Murphy added 14, and Signe Roesler topped the team with 21 assists. Izzie Clemnts added 18 assists for West Salem.

Luther 3, Black River Falls 0

ONALASKA — The Knights (7-6, 1-2) notched their first conference win against the Tigers (1-10, 0-3) in straight sets 25-19, 25-17, 25-19.

Isalynn Hagedorn had eight kills to go with six digs, both team-leading numbers. Allie Zittel had 19 assists while Maggie Bettin had four blocks.

Arcadia 3, Viroqua 2

VIROQUA — The Raiders (7-4, 2-1) won a marathon of a match with the Blackhawks (4-4, 1-2) on the road 25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 21-25, 17-15.

Casidi Pehler led Arcadia with 13 kills, followed by Kaitlyn Bremer with nine. Kanah Slaby had 29 digs while Sammy Berg added 24.

Viroqua was led by Megan Brendel with six kills while Elyse Neprud led the Blackhawks in digs (22), assists (nine) and service aces (four).

Scenic Bluffs

Brookwood 3, Bangor 0

BROOKWOOD — Vanessa Anderson had 11 digs, 11 kills and four service aces in the Falcons (5-3, 1-0) conference opener against the Cardinals (2-7, 0-1) in three sets 25-21, 25-14, 25-14.

Reagan Muehlenkamp also had 11 kills for Brookwood to go with seven digs. Calista Zimmerman had nine kills, eight digs and two blocks.

Nonconference

Caledonia 3, Byron 1

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors took care of the Bears 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 26-24.

Logan Koepke had 16 kills, 17 digs, six aces and four blocks for Caledonia, which improved its record to 4-0 overall.

Emma Rommes had 37 assists, Emme Kittleson 19 digs and Braelyn Lange seven kills for the Warriors.

Teammate Aubrie Klug added 15 digs and Sienna Augedahl and Liv Myhre three blocks each.