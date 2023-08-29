ONALASKA — The Holmen High School girls volleyball team got off to a quick start on Tuesday and turned it into a 25-11, 25-21, 25-19 victory over Onalaska.

Sophomore Charley Casey had nine kills to lead the attack for the Vikings (2-0 MVC), and seniors Izzy Jahr and Lydia Olson had eight apiece.

Senior Rayna McArdle had 27 assists and nine digs to go with three kills and two aces as Holmen dropped the Hilltoppers to 1-1 in the conference. Sophomore Macy Kline had 22 digs, Olson 12 digs and Jahr a pair of blocks.

Onalaska was led by senior Claire Pedretti’s nine kills. Senior Anna Skemp added 20 digs and junior Ellie Mascotti 10 assists.

Aquinas 3, Tomah 0

The Blugolds (2-0) took care of the Timberwolves (1-1) by scores of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-14 at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

Junior Addy Foor had 13 kills and seven aces to go with five aces and two blocks for Aquinas. Junior Tessa Miskowski and senior Maddie George added nine kills apiece, and sophomore Sammy Davis checked in with six. Senior Mary Niegelsen had 19 assists and senior Amy Hein three kills and three blocks.

Logan 3, Sparta 0

SPARTA — The Rangers (6-0, 1-0) looked prepared from the opening set against the Spartans (5-5, 0-2), winning in three sets 25-11, 25-22, 25-19.

Ava Detlwiler led Logan with game-highs in both kills (13) and assists (14). Detlwiler also had a service ace and six digs. Kaia DePaelo had 14 digs, four kills and three blocks.

Brooke Evans of Sparta had 11 digs and 11 assists. Ellie Falkner led the Spartans in kills with 10.

Coulee

G-E-T 3, Black River Falls 0

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (3-6, 1-0) won their conference opener at home against the Tigers (1-8, 0-1) 25-19, 25-11, 26-24.

Senior Tatum Johnson had a team-high six kills for the Red Hawks while junior Emma Grams and senior Cadence Simmons each added five. Simmons also had three blocks.

Sophomore Amanda Pierson had 12 assists and junior Caroline Mack pitched in with three service aces. The Tigers were led by Bella Falcon’s eight kills.

Westby 3, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — The Norsemen (8-6, 1-0) took care of the Blackhawks (3-3, 0-1) by scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 27-25.

Emma Kjos had a team-high eight kills for Westby, and Tricia Klum led the way with 15 assists. Erin Gluch had 13 digs.

Viroqua was led by Bryne Swenson’s 11 kills, Elyse Neprud’s 10 assists and Megan Brendel’s 13 digs.

Arcadia 3, Onalaska Luther 0

ONALASKA — The Raiders (6-3, 1-0) pulled out a 25-16, 29-27, 25-23 victory over the Knights (3-3, 0-1).

Justine Sonsalla had nine kills to lead Arcadia, which also received eight kills from Casidi Pehler and six from Sammy Berg. Adella Anderson had 23 assists and Berg, Kaitlyn Bremer and Tatum Drazkowski 10 digs apiece.

Anderson added six aces and Pehler five kills.

Luther was led by Isalynn Hagedorn’s 17 kills, Allie Zittel’s 19 assists and Kayla Schultz’s five digs.

Three Rivers

La Crescent 3, Winona Cotter 1

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (1-0) won their season opener against the Ramblers 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20 with the help of Abbi Ernster and Sam Fabian.

Ernster led La Crescent-Hokah with 14 kills, including one block. Fabian had five kills, 4½ blocks and a pair of service aces.

Kinlee Grattan had a team-high 17 assists to go with six kills. Marlie Heichel led the team with 12 digs.

Caledonia 3, St. Charles 0

CALEDONIA — The Warriors swept the Saints 25-9, 25-11, 25-9.

Logan Koepke had 15 kills, seven digs, two blocks and two aces for Caledonia. Emma Rommes had 26 assists and Aubrie Klug 12 digs and two aces.