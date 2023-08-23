HOLMEN — They were efficient, they were consistent, and they were focused.

The players on the Holmen High School volleyball team didn’t play Tuesday night’s MVC match against Aquinas like it was their first of the season, and that’s a good sign for the future.

The Vikings withstood a few long rallies that didn’t go their way, but they used balance at the net, strong serving and some serious defensive inspiration from senior Rayna McArdle and sophomore Macy Kline to beat the Blugolds 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 on a steamy evening in the Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse.

Winning would have been one thing, but Holmen played the kind of match a coach would like to see well into a season in its first time out.

“I have to say it was pretty amazing,” Holmen coach Kelly Grabowenski said. “I didn’t feel so secure walking into the gym tonight, but leaving with the performance we had makes me very, very proud.”

The Vikings have built a recent reputation that has included two straight MVC championships and a WIAA Division 1 state appearance two years ago on a balanced attack, and that doesn’t appear to be changing.

Senior hitters Izzy Jahr and Lydia Olson were key pieces for Grabowenski in her first year as the team’s coach last season, and they combined for 15 kills against Aquinas.

But sophomore Charley Casey — she also played plenty of rotations as a freshman — forced Aquinas to deal with a solid trio of potential problems each time the ball was set on the Holmen side of the net.

“We definitely have a lot of young talent, so we are trying to utilize that,” said Jahr, who also had four blocks. “Our seniors like leading and making sure we are always picking each other up when it’s needed.

“That’s important because everyone here has a role.”

Grabowenski expects strong net play, but she expects a solid performance at each spot on the court. She thinks the Vikings have a chance at a special season, and the confidence built within the program in recent years can only help that process unfold.

“One thing we are going to bring this year is a full front line,” the second-year coach said. “We have hitters all over right now, and our front line is already doing an amazing job.”

Expectations beyond that are triggered by players like McArdle and Kline, who combined for 37 digs. Both were big contributors during a 26-5 performance last season and appear ready to expand their impacts in the coming months.

McArdle helped the Vikings qualify for the state tournament as a sophomore and came back to be the glue on a team than won conference and regional championships.

She was all over the court and finished with 25 assists, 18 digs, four kills and three aces. Kline had 19 digs but popped the crowd multiple times by digging a couple of powerful shots off the right hand of Aquinas sophomore Sammy Davis.

“Sammy is a huge hitter,” Grabowenski said. “We had to force them to go over the block and put a light on our defense. We’re so good defensively, and we did what we needed to that way.”

Holmen won the MVC with an 11-1 record last season after going 12-0 the previous one. This season has just begun, but it hardly seems out of line to say this team is a contender again with the possibility of becoming a postseason nightmare for opponents.