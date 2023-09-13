HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball team enjoyed a breakthrough when it qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament two years ago.

There were several reasons for that milestone being reached, and they ranged from dedicated participation numbers reaching the varsity program to player belief that they could win to pure talent.

One of the ways previous coach Sammi Maier instilled that belief was by creating a difficult nonconference schedule, and that’s a practice that has been continued by current coach Kelly Grabowenski.

The Vikings have performed well enough at invitationals held in different parts of the state to earn recognition from other programs, and that that has resulted in enough attention to be considered for mention in the WVCA state rankings.

“Playing the teams we have makes us better,” Grabowenski said. “We need to see good competition like that to move forward, and we’re very thankful for the opportunities.”

The Vikings have been ranked as high as seventh this season, but three losses last to ranked teams while playing in Kettle Moraine last weekend left Holmen (16-4) out of the top 10 this week.

Don’t let yourself think that has discouraged anyone associated with the team, though. Everyone involved knows that playing teams like Oak Creek and Fox Valley Lutheran will do nothing but make this team a better one.

“They really spotted our weaknesses, and that showed us what our weakness are,” sophomore libero Macy Kline said after the Vikings beat Logan in three sets to run their MVC record to 6-0 on Tuesday. “We’re really working on those in practices, whether it’s serve-receive or finding a way to terminate after a big block or just talking about those things.

“That’s going to help us get better and be able to play with those teams.”

Holmen’s four losses have come to Oak Creek, Bay Port and Fox Valley Lutheran (twice). The Knights are ranked fourth in Division 1 and the Pirates are eighth in Division 1. The Foxes are the state’s second-ranked Division 2 program.

The Vikings have beaten Oconto Falls, Muskego, Wauwatosa East and Brookfield Central (twice) while traveling to these invitationals. None of those teams are overpowering this season, but they are bigger schools that consistently play good competition in their own areas.

“The big thing for us was to be able to play at our level,” senior Lydia Olson said of the big nonconference matchups the team has faced. “We have to stay level-headed and know that we have what it takes to play with those big teams.”

Holmen has done a good job of dominating in the Coulee Region over recent years. The Vikings have won 16 straight conference matches and only lost four sets during that stretch. They have swept all six MVC opponents this year.

A big reason for that domination is depth, which is becoming a Holmen trademark. Senior setter Rayna McArdle doesn’t have to hone in on one particular teammate when looking to the net because there are options all around her.

Senior Izzy Jahr has a team-high 123 kills, but Olson has 96 and sophomore Charley Casey 93. Senior Melissa Hoff has 55, and McArdle has 29 herself.

The defense is similar. Kline’s 246 digs lead Holmen, but Olson has 129 and McArdle 124.

None of these players are stepping into the spotlight for the first time. Hoff played the least of the bunch last season but has turned herself into a force when given the opportunity in her final season.

McArdle and Kline have been a perfect team in setting up the attack, and Jahr, Olson and Casey are making opponents pay at the net.

Olson and McArdle seem to have their hands in just about anything that produces points for the Vikings and are effective at any spot on the court.

“I feel great about where we are,” Grabowenski said after the Vikings beat Logan in three sets to run their MVC record to 6-0 on Tuesday. “This is that point in the season where everyone gets a little squirrely, and it can be hard.

“Everyone wants to come in here and upset us, but we know that, and we’re prepared for it. I feel great about where we’re at, and I feel great about the things to come.”