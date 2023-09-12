HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball team ran its MVC winning streak to 16 matches on Tuesday with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 victory over Logan at the Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse.

Sophomore Charley Casey had a team-high seven kills and added seven digs for the first-place Vikings (6-0 MVC), who also received 27 assists and eight digs from senior Rayna McArdle and 12 digs from sophomore Makenna McHugh.

Senior Izzy Jahr added six kills and senior Melissa Hoff four for Holmen in its seventh straight win over the Rangers. Sophomore Macy Kline had nine digs, Hoff three blocks, Jahr two blocks and Casey and Kline three aces each.

Logan (1-4) was led by senior Ava Dettwiler’s eight kills and sophomore Kaia DePaolo’s five. Dettwiler also had 11 assists and 11 digs. Ella Boge had a team-high 16 digs and Molly Erickson 10 digs.

Onalaska 3, Aquinas 0

The Hilltoppers (12-7, 4-1) managed a huge win against the Blugolds (13-7, 3-2) in straight sets 25-20, 25-23, 25-19 to take sole possession of second place in the conference standings.

Claire Pedretti had nine kills and nine digs for Onalaska while Aidenn Markos had 13 assists. Aquinas’ Sammy Davis had a team-high 12 kills with her teammate Mary Niegelsen finishing with 28 assists.

Central 3, Sparta 2

The RiverHawks (2-3) came back after losing the first two games for a 12-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13 victory over the Spartans (0-5).

Senior Ruby Gerhard had 17 kills and three blocks for Central, which had four players with at least 10 digs. Laurel Erickson led the way in that category with 29, while Sierra Fried added 24, Aliyah Schieldt 15 and Alyssa Brickson 10.

Brockson also had 10 kills and three blocks, Schliedt nine kills and five aces and Fried 25 assists.

Sparta was led by Brooke Evans’ six kills, 24 assists and 33 digs. Ellie Falkner had 24 kills, 21 digs and five aces and Loren Schanhofer 20 digs and four kills.

Coulee

West Salem 3, Black River Falls 0

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (4-0) strengthened their grip on first place with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-15 victory over the Tigers (0-5).

Reece Sackett had nine kills, and Kenzie Murphy and Kena Ihle had seven apiece. Izzie Clements led West Salem with 15 assists and eight digs.

Black River Falls was led by Bella Falcon’s six kills, Mia Falcon’s eight digs and seven assists.

Westby 3, Arcadia 0

ARCADIA — The second-place Norsemen (3-1) took care of the Raiders 25-21, 25-20, 25-15.

Emma Kjos had 10 kills and five blocks, Tricia Klum 11 assists, Kenzie Snodgrass 16 digs for Westby, which has a 10-7 overall record.

Kaitlyn Bremer had 11 kills and Casidi Pehler nine to lead Arcadia. Adella Anderson had 31 assists and 13 digs and Justin Sonsalla and Tatum Drazkowski 12 digs apiece for the Raiders (2-2).

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 3, Necedah 2

NECEDAH, Wis. — The Cardinals (5-9, 1-3) finally picked up their first conference win this season in a five-set thriller against Necedah 25-11, 23-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-8.

Gladys Bores led her team with 13 kills to match with seven digs. September Harris had 16 assists and 13 digs while her and Emily Warsing each had three service aces. Natalie Kadrmas had seven kills and five digs.

Dairyland

Whitehall 3, Blair-Taylor 2

WHITEHALL, Wis. — The Wildcats (2-4, 1-1) fell in a back-and-forth battle with Whitehall 25-19, 17-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-7.

Eau Claire Immanuel 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0

MELROSE — The Mustangs (4-4, 0-2) struggled to keep pace with the Old Abes in a 25-8, 25-18, 25-14 loss.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 3, De Soto 0

SENECA, Wis. — The Pirates dropped their road matchup 25-20, 25-12, 25-21.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lewiston-Altura 1

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (8-2, 1-1) won a four-set road match against the Cardinals (5-5, 1-3).

Lancers senior Sam Fabian led the team with 11 kills, also notching seven digs and two blocks, while senior Kayla Langen had nine kills and two blocks.

Senior Natalie Lubinski led L-A with 10 kills, and sophomore Lavin LeJeune had a well-rounded game with 33 assists and 17 digs.

COLLEGE

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 3, Saint Mary’s 2

UW-La Crosse 3, Luther (Iowa) 2

WINONA — The UW-La Crosse volleyball team played a pair of five set matches on Tuesday at the Saint Mary’s Triangular, winning both contests against Saint Mary’s and Luther.

The Eagles (7-3) won against the hosting Cardinals 18-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-16, 15-10 with an outstanding performance by senior Brianne Korducki.

Korducki finished with a team-high 22 kills, three service aces and eight digs. Sophomore Ella Luoma finished with 24 digs. Junior Jackie Oetterer had 29 assists with freshman Grace Nommensen pitching in with 20 of her own.

Luther won the first two sets of their meeting with UW-L, but the Eagles managed to pull off the win 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-16, 15-8.

Korducki was a leader for her team again in game two, managing game-highs in kills (22) and digs (21) to go with two blocks. Otterer once again led her team in assists at 24. Senior Gabrialla Johnson had three service aces.