Macy Donarski cried when she had to tell coaches at the University of Montana that she wasn't be playing basketball with them.

She liked their program and was impressed by a lot of things they said and did, but the Aquinas High School point guard felt like she found a better fit at Saint Louis University.

An unexpected coaching change at Saint Louis — Lisa Stone was fired five months later — moved Donarski to revisit her recruiting process and it didn't take her long to get back in touch with those same people.

Two weeks after Stone's firing, Donarski made a happier phone call about her future and committed to the Grizzlies. She made that official on Wednesday by signing her National Letter of Intent during a ceremony at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

"I'm a big relationship person, so I think the relationship I was able to form with the coaching staff was something special and undeniable," Donarski said. "That's what made it so hard originally.

"But I think everything happens for a reason, and once that happened, I was ready to make it official (with Montana)."

The Grizzlies were 19-11 last season and tied for fourth place in the Big Sky Conference. They also play home games in Missoula, which is a 3½-hour plane ride or 19-hour drive from La Crosse.

"We have not driven it yet," said Dave Donarski, Macy's father and coach. "We'll do that this summer when we take Macy's car and everything out there."

It also creates an interesting scenario for the family for a year from now, when Macy plays at Montana and her older sister Lexi at Iowa State while Dave continues to coach the Blugolds.

Father and daughter agreed on how that plan will be developed.

"I think mom's skills and organizing will be very important for us," Macy said with a smile in reference to her mom Pam. "There will definitely be a lot of traveling."

But the Donarskis have plenty to accomplish before Macy shoves off to Montana.

The Blugolds are undeniable favorites to win their ninth straight MVC championship and will open the season with a conference winning streak of 78 games.

Donarski begins her third season as a starter after averaging 17.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 4.3 rebounds per game as a junior. She shot 33.8% from the 3-point line, making 26 of 77 attempts.

She has created most of her offensive success with her ability to get to the basket, but Donarski said to expect a more consistent perimeter game this winter.

"I think a big thing for me is to continue developing my perimeter game," said Donarski, who has made 66 career 3-pointers in 74 games. "That's been a big focus for my dad and I during the offseason.

"That and continuing to make good decisions with the ball is where I can help my team."

Donarski, senior Shea Bahr and juniors Danica Silcox and Maddie Murphy all played significant minutes last season.

Seniors Autumn Passehl and Barcha Hnizdilova and freshman Sammy Davis are newcomers who should also make significant contributions this season.