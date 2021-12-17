WATCH NOW: Boys high school roundup--West Salem basketball team pounds Prairie du Chien

WEST SALEM — It didn’t take the West Salem High School boys basketball team to establish control over Prairie du Chien on Friday night.

The Panthers beat the Blackhawks 84-49 and scored 25 of 28 points during one first-half stretch to improve to 4-0 after another nonconference victory.

Sophomore Tamarrein Henderson made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the Panthers, who pulled away from a 10-6 lead and pushed their advantage to 35-9 when Peter Lattos buried a jump shot from the right baseline late in the first half.

The Blackhawks (0-6) were only able to score consecutive baskets once in a first half that finished with West Salem ahead 41-15.

Junior Brennan Kennedy added 11 points for the Panthers, who travel to Platteville (4-2) on Tuesday. The Hillmen beat Prairie du Chien 41-33 on Thursday.

Max Aumdson scored 11 points and Ryan Wall 10 for the Blackhawks.

The Panthers, who pulled starters off the court with 15 minutes, 4 seconds remaining, made 12 3-pointers and received at least two points from 13 players. Freshman Kyle Hehli made three 3s and scored nine points.

Holmen 57, Wisconsin Rapids 46

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — The Vikings (3-5) snapped a two-game losing streak by building a nine-point lead in the first half and holding off the Raiders (1-4).

Sophomore Jase Leeser hit a pair of 3-pointers and made 7 of 12 shots to score a team-high 18 points for Holmen, which made 57% (15 of 26) of its shots inside the 3-point line. Junior Drew Tengblad added 11 points and freshman Kaiden Wilber 10 — he also made two 3-pointers — for the Vikings.

Matthew Levandoski pulled down a team-high six rebounds, and Tengblad and Tyrus McCoy had five each. Leeser added four assists and four rebounds, and Wilber had four steals.

MVC

Onalaska 83, Sparta 46

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (2-1, 2-0) won their second straight game and beat the Spartans (1-5, 0-1) for the 27th time in a row.

Junior Jon Knickrehm scored a season-high 23 points to lead Onalaska, which also received 14 points from sophomore Isaac Skemp and 13 from sophomore Adam Skifton.

Junior Layden Bender scored 19 for Sparta, which lost its second straight game since beating Adams-Friendship. Sophomore Thomas Laufenberg added 11.

Three Rivers

La Crescent 47, Rushford-Peterson 45 (OT)

LA CRESCENT — Sophomore Parker McQuin made two 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points for the Lancers (4-0, 3-0), who erased a 14-point halftime deficit to stay unbeaten.

Junior Carter Todd added 15 points for La Crescent-Hokah, which took advantage of some poor second-half shooting by the Trojans to catch up. Rushford-Peter missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer as the Lancers escaped with the victory.

McQuin scored five of the Lancers’ points in overtime and hit one of his two 3-pointers.

Caledonia 86, Fillmore Central 48

CALEDONIA — Senior Chris Pieper scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the first half as the Warriors (4-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten.

Freshman Reid Klug made four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half, while Iowa State commit Eli King scored all 10 of his in the first half. Thane Meiners scored seven of his 10 in the second half.

WRESTLING

Rochester Christmas Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn — Holmen senior Parker Kratochvill (9-0) won by pin and major decision to advance to the quarterfinal round in the 152-pound bracket at a tournament that continues Saturday.

Holmen sophomore Preston Kratochvill (8-2, 138 pounds) lost his first-round match but used a pin and a shutout in consolation matches to stay alive for third place. Carter Gault (7-3, 145), Matt McBride (7-2, 152) and Kyle Gerold (7-2, 170) are also still alive for third place as they continue consolation matches on Saturday.

Whitehall Invitational

WHITEHALL, Wis. — Brookwood won the team championship with a score of 164½ and edged second-place Whitehall (160½). Arcadia was fourth (120) and Blair-Taylor seventh (61) in the eight-team tournament.

Dylan Powell (9-2, 113) and Nate DeWitt (7-3, 145) won championships for the Falcons, who had five second-place finishers. Both pinned three opponents.

Ivan Aguilar (7-3, 120), Hunter Fitzpatrick (7-3, 132) and Jack Ziegerweid (5-2, 220) won titles for the Raiders, while Jackson Shramek (9-0, 170) won for the Wildcats.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Waupun 3, West Salem 0

WAUPUN, Wis. — The Panthers (3-4) were shut out for the first time and lost for the third time in four games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0