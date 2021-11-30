WATCH NOW: Girls basketball--La Crosse Aquinas turns up defense to beat Platteville

The defense was consistent, but it morphed into something a little more powerful in the second half.

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team made it difficult for Platteville to score in the 18 minutes of Tuesday's nonconference game on the brand new court at the Reinhart Athletic Complex, then took it to a another level the rest of the way.

The result was a 57-33 victory in which the Blugolds scored 24 of the last 28 points to win a game it trailed early in the second half.

"That was a heck of a battle," said Aquinas coach Dave Donarski, whose team has won 59 straight games at the RAC. "Then, I think our defense really ratcheted it up. We only gave up 22 points in the first half, but the defense created no offense for us."

That all changed with the deflections and steals that got the Blugolds (4-1) going after halftime for their second straight victory.

The Hillmen (2-2), who entered the game with 40 wins in their previous 48 games, took a 24-20 lead when Camryn Nies hit two free throws to end the first possession of the second half.

The Blugolds then hit them with a 10-0 run by scoring on their first four possessions — two of which were started with forced turnovers — and started to pull away for the first time. Aquinas made six second-half 3-pointers, and Jacy Weisbrod and Macy Donarski took over to help their team stop Platteville in its tracks.

Weisbrod, a Northern Colorado commit, scored 14 of her 19 points after halftime. Donarski, a Saint Louis University recruit, had 13 of her team-high 21 in the same span.

"We missed some shots in the first half that we knew we were going to get again in the second half," said Weisbrod, who is averaging 22.2 points per game. "We weren't too worried, but I'm really proud that we were able to go out there and execute in the second half."

The Hillmen didn't crumble immediately. The Blugolds took a 33-27 lead on a step-back 3 by Donarski with 13 minutes, 40 seconds left, and Platteville answered at the other end when Alyssa Blevins scored in the lane.

The Hillmen then made just one more field goal the rest of the game — Emily Phillips made a runner form the baseline with 1:56 left — as the Blugolds scored 20 straight and closed it out in dominant fashion.

Weisbrod made three of her four 3-pointers in the second half to run her season total to 27 and added a team-high eight rebounds. Donarski added seven assists and four steals.

Junior Shea Bahr made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points to go with five rebounds and four steals. Bahr scored seven first-half points with three shots from the perimeter to keep Aquinas close.

Donarski converted a drive to the basket to put the Blugolds ahead 20-19 before Nies hit a 3-pointer to give Platteville its 22-20 halftime lead.

The early 10-0 run in the second half was started when the Blugolds sent Weisbrod to the left corner, where she took a pass from Donarski and drilled the 3. Weisbrod drove to the hoop the next time Aquinas had the ball to give her team the lead for good.

Bahr added a 3 and Donarski a drive through the lane to complete the run and give the Blugolds a sudden 30-24 lead.

"It got us going right away," Weisbrod said. "We're good offensively, and we started to figure it out a little more defensively on those first few (second-half) possessions."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.