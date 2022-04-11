WATCH NOW: High school baseball--La Crosse Aquinas steals win from RiverHawks

Isaac Kujak took a few steps off the bag at third base and set his focus on what was happening at home plate.

The third baseman, he noticed, was playing back, and that left his concentration solely on the pitch that Central High School junior Drew Wonderling was about to throw to Mason Elston with Aquinas junior Calvin Hargrove at the plate.

There were two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning of a scoreless game at Lee Gilbert Field as Kujak's eyes locked on the batter's box.

As Wonderling's 1-2 pitch came in high, it bounced off the top of Elston's glove, and Kujak took off.

"After practicing it so many times, you develop the instinct," Kujak said. "When I saw the ball pop out, I just went."

Kujak's headfirst slide across the plate gave the Blugolds a 1-0 victory over the RiverHawks on Monday and kept alive an unbeaten season that now includes six victories.

"We were trying to work up on him a little bot," Central coach Joe Branson said. "That (last) one was just a little too up there."

Hargrove kept the final at-bat alive by fouling off four two-strike pitches against Wonderling, who relieved Adam Olson with one out and Kyle Keppel on second base.

Aquinas coach Scott Bagniefski greeted the pitching change by putting Kujak on second, and he took third base when Wonderling bounced a pitch to the plate.

Outfielder Jack Christenson hit a fly ball to right field for the second out, and shortstop Eddie Peters drew a walk to set up Hargrove's at-bat.

"I don't have the pitch total there, but it was a good at-bat," Bagniefski said. "He had a couple of tough at-bats earlier, but he moved on and kept that one going."

The unearned run — Keppel led off with a bouncer down the third-base line that Olson field with his bare hand and fired a little wide to first base — made for an exciting finish to a pitching performance from Kahler Key and Chris Wilson and spoiled a very good one from Olson.

Key, who tossed a no-hitter against Melrose-Mindoro last week, struck out six, walked two and allowed two hits — both singles to Tyler Young — in the first six innings. Wilson pitched a hitless seventh and came back from a 3-0 count to strike out Elston for the final out in the top of the seventh.

Olson struck out nine, walked three and allowed three hits in 6⅓ against a team that scored 89 runs in its first five games.

"I thought he mixed his speeds really well, and he hit his spots the best I've seen yet this year," Branson said of Olson. "He had good velocity and a really good mix, and I expect him to keep getting better this year, too."

Christenson, Hargrove and Jack Gagermeier each hit a single for the Blugolds (6-0, 4-0). The RiverHawks (3-2, 1-1) also failed to get an extra-base hit as they lost their second straight game.

Kahler has struck out 25 batters over 14⅔ innings during his first three starts. He has allowed two hits and no runs over 11 innings in his past two.

"I like his growth, and he's gotten better in each outing," Bagniefski said of Key. "He's a leader out there for us and wants the ball. He'd go more innings if asked, and he's the guy we need out there to do what he did for us tonight."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.