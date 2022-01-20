WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Defense lifts Bangor boys to another Scenic Bluffs victory

BANGOR - It was a showdown contest between teams with undefeated conference records.

The Bangor High School boys basketball team, as usual, was ready for the moment.

"We trust each other as teammates and know we can all get the job done together," point guard Tanner Jones said.

The Cardinals greeted Cashton with suffocating interior defense and pounded out a 59-40 victory in a Scenic Bluffs Conference boys basketball contest Thursday at Bangor High School.

Both teams entered the matchup with 6-0 SBC records, but Bangor used an early 10-0 run to grab a 15-6 lead and never looked back.

Bangor coach Jacob Pederson, whose team is ranked ninth in Division 5 by The Associated Press, anticipated a contest where teams "grind out their points and get them where they can."

"We pride ourselves in letting defense fuel our offense," Pederson said. "The kids really buy into the fact that defense is really what's going to help us stay in every game. Overall, they did an outstanding job tonight."

Bangor took a 27-16 lead at intermission and turned the defensive screws even tighter to start the second half. Cashton scored just a single three-point bucket in the first eight minutes of the second half as the Cardinals took a 40-19 lead to put the contest out of reach.

Jones, who finished with 10 points, said the defense is a team effort, including some solid rebounding.

"We put pressure on players to force them into bad turnovers and bad shots," Jones said. "We're not a very tall squad this year, so we all know we have to rebound as a team ... that helps a lot that we all get in there and crash together."

The Cardinals were missing starting guard Will Reader, but teammate Dustin McDonald picked up most of the slack on offense. The junior forward led all scorers with 26 points and made all four of Bangor's 3-pointers.

Bangor got a solid effort from senior Dawson Daines, who replaced Reader in the starting lineup.

"(Daines) has been our sixth man all year," Pederson said. "He comes in and plays great defense. He knows his role and understands how to play the game."

Pederson said Reader was sidelined by an illness and hopes to have him back on the court next week.

Cashton (6-1, 12-3) stayed within striking distance in the first half thanks to sophomore Connor Butzler, who scored eight points before halftime. He finished with 12.

Seniors Bowdy Dempsey and Presley Brueggen both added 10 for the Eagles.

Pederson said it was a challenge to generate a consistent offense against Cashton's man-to-man defense.

"They're a very strong, physical team," he said. "They beat us to some spots and made it difficult for us to get into our offense at times. I actually expected a low-scoring game."

Bangor's victory maintained a long list of multi-year winning streaks, the most of notable of which is 77 straight conference victories dating back to 2015. Pederson, however, doesn't mention any of those streaks to his team.

"I try to never talk about it with the kids," he said. "I tell the kids every year, 'This is your team now. Last year is the past.' I know it doesn't come easy. We're going to get everybody's best shot every night."

