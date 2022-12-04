ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team didn’t do everything the way it wanted to or expected to when opening its season against Medford on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers didn’t rebound the way they know they can and didn’t rotate defensively the way they discussed, but they did respond to every challenge thrown at them by a team that was one victory away from playing in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament last season.

The Raiders trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half but were able to get that deficit down to two possessions three times in the closing minutes before Onalaska was able to close out a 78-69 victory on John Shelton Court at the Chuck Deeth Fieldhouse.

“I’m happy to come away with the win,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. “The difficult part for us is that I thought we had four of five chances to really separate ourselves, but we didn’t.

“Most of it was our rebounding just isn’t where it needs to be, but you need to play a game or two to figure out what you need to work on, and we now have a good idea of what we need to work on.”

Junior Evan Anderson made his debut with the team — he played his first two seasons at Black River Falls — and scored a game-high 29 points to keep the Hilltoppers in front no matter how hard the Raiders (1-2) pushed.

That was mostly due to big games from seniors Logan Baumgartner and Charlie Kleist. Baumgartner scored 12 of his team-high 22 points in the second half and had 10 of those over the final 7 minutes. Kleist scored 11 points in each half to match Baumgartner’s team-high total.

Onalaska point guard Nick Odom gave the Hilltoppers a reprieve from Baumgartner for a decent chunk of the first half when he drew a charge with 15:02 on the clock. That sent Baumgertner to the bench with his second foul and took some of the punch out of Medford.

Onalaska took a 62-48 lead when Nick Odom assisted on a 3-pointer by Isaac Skemp before the Raiders started to inch their way back into the game.

Medford scored 11 of the next 14 points, and Kleist followed up four straight points by Baumgartner with a 3-pointer and a bank shot in the lane to get the Raiders within 65-59 with 4:59 on the clock.

Skemp answered with a free throw that was followed by a successful T.J. Stuttley drive to the hoop, and a Baumgartner three-point play that cut Onalaska’s lead to 70-64 was answered with a dunk by Anderson.

Two free throws by Baumgertner made it 72-66 with 1:10 left, and Skemp followed that by converting a pass from Odom.

Stuttley finished with 15 points, and Skemp added 11.

Anderson was able to score from the perimeter, but he was particularly effective in getting to the rim. He also made all 10 of his free throws.

“There can be some nerves and tightness there,” Kowal said of a player competing in his first game with a team. “We got a chance to see what kind of player he is, and he had a big-time game.”