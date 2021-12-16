WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Gavin Proudfoot leads Onalaska Luther boys past Black River Falls

ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team was, understandably, not a happy one after a one-sided loss at West Salem last week.

The Knights have worked hard at learning from that game and took some more positive steps in the process with a 75-56 Coulee Conference victory over Black River Falls on Thursday.

Senior Gavin Proudfoot scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while sophomore Logan Bahr added 16 points and matched Proudfoot's nine boards as Luther (5-1, 1-1) won its third game in a row.

"We went in a little nervous, and it showed," Proudfoot said of the 93-65 loss at West Salem on Dec. 9. "It made us mad. We don't want that to happen again.

"The drive to not let that happen again, I think, will be with us the rest of the season."

The Knights, who qualified for last season's WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, gave themselves breathing room with enough scoring spurts to keep the Tigers at arm's length the entire night.

Proudfoot handled the paint, helped the Knights to a 47-22 rebounding advantage, and Bahr drilled four 3-pointers. Junior guard Kodi Miller added 15 points and hit three 3s.

Eight of Proudfoot's rebounds were on the offensive end, and many of them led to second-chance points. The Knights scored 14 of those, and they came directly from Proudfoot put backs or passes he made after securing the rebound.

Black River Falls fought back behind sophomore Evan Anderson and junior Trey Cowley, but it couldn't reel in the Knights. The Tigers were within five points a couple of times, but Bahr and Miller were always there to hit a basket and stop the momentum.

Luther, which led 37-25 after one half, built its lead to 56-38 when Miller followed a three-point play by Proudfoot with a 3-pointer as 10 minutes, 2 seconds showed on the clock.

Miller made 3 of 7 3-point attempts, and his scoring average of 13 points per game ranks second on the team to Proudfoot's 14.7.

"We would be a much different team without him," Proudfoot said of Miller, who has scored less than 10 points once. "Kodi can drive, he can shoot, and he can pass. He's also a really scrappy defender and a key part of this team."

Anderson scored 22 points and Cowley 17 for Black River Falls (1-3, 0-1), which has lost three straight games after opening the season with a win over Sparta. Anderson made 10 of 19 shots, and both of them made two 3-pointers.

