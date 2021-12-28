WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Jazzy Davis 3-pointer pushes La Crosse Logan past La Crescent-Hokah

WEST SALEM – Her first opportunity to win the game – or at least put her Logan High School girls basketball team ahead in the closing seconds – didn’t work out, but Jazzy Davis came through when given another opportunity.

Her Rangers trailed La Crescent-Hokah by a point when Davis was fouled with 6.7 seconds on the clock. The junior missed both free throws, but Jojo Davis tracked down an offensive rebound in the corner and fired the ball back to her on the perimeter.

Davis’ coach, Abby Wiedman, shouted, “Drive!” from just a few feet away when Davis launched a 3-pointer.

“I just shot it,” said Davis, who added that the shot didn’t feel good upon release. “I thought (Wiedman) was going to be really mad at me.”

The shot instead started a celebration when it fell through the net and essentially gave the Rangers a 54-52 win over the Lancers at the West Salem Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.

The Lancers had one final possession with 1.4 seconds left, but the inbounds pass hit the backboard and gave the ball back to Logan (5-2), which completed its second straight victory.

Davis scored 16 points, but the 3-pointer provided the biggest of those and the final nine the Rangers scored.

La Crescent appeared ready to put the game away when Molly Bills gave it a 46-41 lead on a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 24 seconds remaining. Teammate Cali Esser expanded the advantage to 52-45 by bookending a pair of 3s around a Jojo Davis breakaway. The second of those came with 2:42 left, but it was the last basket of the game for the Lancers (6-5).

The run at the end of the game was started by a steal and hoop by Jazzy Davis and included four points – two free throws and a hoop that followed a pass from Jazzy Davis – by sophomore Aliyah Hamilton, who added 14 points.

Hamilton scored 11 points in the second half.

"She really focused, in that second half especially, of going into the lane strong," Wiedman said of Hamilton. "She's always been aggressive, and now it's just getting her to go in there and play against those big kids.

"She played with confidence, which was great."

Hamilton also hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key that gave the Rangers a 31-24 lead and completed a 10-3 run that opened the second half. While it looked like Logan was taking command at that point, the Lancers didn’t let it happen.

“We started the half great and got the seven-point lead,” said Wiedman, whose team plays West Salem (10-0) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. “But before you know it, we’re down, four, then five, then seven with about four minutes left.

“They never gave up, though, and it was awesome to see them fight back.”

Esser scored a game-high 21 points for La Crescent-Hokah, which had won three of its previous four and two in a row. Bills added 10 and matched Esser's three 3-pointers.

But the biggest 3 belonged to Jazzy Davis, who kept her team moving in the right direction as it prepares to re-enter the MVC season with games at Tomah on Jan. 4 and at home against Central on Jan. 6.

"I think it was a good win for us to get because when we come back from break, we have some really big conference games," Jazzy Davis said.

"Central's always big regardless of the situation," said Wiedman, a Logan graduate. "We're kind of getting into the meat of our season now, so this was big."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.