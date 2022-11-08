Both Macy Donarski and Shea Bahr have been contributors for the Aquinas High School girls team for three seasons already.

The two have played key roles in the Blugolds winning 68 games and losing seven during that time, but they hope they've saved their biggest performances for this winter.

They joined their peers Monday by officially practicing on the first day allowed by the WIAA and participated in a pretty smooth workout that lasted a couple of hours at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

All three city schools appeared to start the season on the right foot with all three having many reasons to be excited about what they can accomplish in the coming months.

Some of the players responsible for that have very familiar faces and others do not. But Aquinas, Central and Logan can all point to things that can lead to success this season.

Whether it's the anticipation of the RiverHawks pairing up senior Brittney Mislivecek and freshman Alahnna Simpson or seeing what the Rangers can do with another year of experience under the belts of senior Jazzy Davis and juniors Aaliyah Hamilton and Adrianna Lien, optimism abounds.

Central won 17 games last seaosn, and Mislivecek averaged 18.9 points per game. Senior Sienna Torgerud also averaged 5 ppg last season, but the addition of Simpson should be a jolt to the program.

Logan won 11 games a year ago, and Davis led the team in scoring (14.3 ppg) and rebounding (11.2 rpg). Hamilton averaged 14.6 ppg over the final six games of the season., and the two should provide some scoring punch for the Rangers.

And then there is Aquinas, which has won 150 of its past 159 games and advanced to the WIAA Division 4 sectional finals a year ago.

Donarski and Bahr are the most experienced of the group, but juniors Danica Silcox and Maddie Murphy also played very important minutes last season.

The Blugolds will emphasize defense and tempo, which have become trademarks of coach Dave Donarski's programs.

"As soon as volleyball ended, it's basketball season," said Bahr, who averaged 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while making 58 3-pointers as a junior. "As a senior, this season is my last, so it hits a little closer to home, and it's something you want to cherish and make the most out of it."

She will do that with Donarski, Silcox, Murphy and some significant additions in freshman Sammy Davis and seniors Barcha Hnizdilova and Autumn Passehl.

Donarski is the top returning scorer (17.4 ppg) and led the team in assists (7.3 and steals (5.3). The University of Montana commit — she'll sign her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday — begins her third season as the starting point guard.

That should make the transition for Davis, Hnizdilova and Passehl a smooth one. Davis and Passehl played with Donarski and Bahr on a volleyball team that advanced to the Division 3 sectional semifinals.

Davis, whose brothers Johnny and Jordan play for the Washington Wizards and Wisconsin Badgers, respectively, said that chance helped her transition to a new level of athletics.

"They were really welcoming, and that helped build up my confidence," Davis said. "There's great leadership on this team, and I think that will help us go far this year."