WATCH NOW: High school basketball--La Crosse Aquinas girls overwhelm Holmen

The initial method of attack came from the 3-point line, and that set up the Aquinas High School girls basketball team to unleash the suffocating defense it hoped would shut down Holmen.

The Vikings invaded the Reinhart Athletic Complex fresh off a significant victory over Onalaska at the end of last week, but the momentum from that win stopped with the opening tip on Tuesday.

The Blugolds made seven 3-pointers in the first 5 minutes, 14 seconds, then overwhelmed Holmen with defense by allowing two points in the second half of a 75-20 MVC victory.

"The emphasis was pressure on the ball," said Aquinas junior Macy Donarski, who had 19 points, six assists and made 3 of 6 attempts from the 3-point line. "When we can do that and turn teams over, it doesn't just allow us to stop them from scoring, it helps our offense.

"I'm really proud of our defense tonight."

Senior Jacy Weisbrod made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points for the Blugolds (7-1, 3-0), who made 13 3s and received another 19 points junior Shea Bahr. Bahr led the team with five 3-pointers and made four of them in the first seven minutes.

"They shot it really well," said Holmen coach Nate Johnson, whose team fell to 3-5 overall, 2-1 in the MVC. "Obviously, we are aware of how well Weisbrod can shoot it and how well Donarski can get to the basket.

"When other kids can hit shots for them, they become even more difficult to defend."

Weisbrod has made 39 3-pointers in seven games this season — she sat out a 62-43 win over Tomah last week — and has 60 points in her past two games. Weisbrod and Bahr each scored 14 points in the first half.

"It always feel good when the team fires you up, and the first couple go in," Bahr said. "That fired up our defense and pushed our offense even more.

"We shoot a lot in practice, and we're a 3-point shooting team. It's kind of expected to shoot it well, but it's nice to have that standout (performance) every once in a while that makes you feel good."

The victory the the 69th in a row in the MVC for Aquinas, which has won 61 straight games on its home court.

The Blugolds forced turnover after turnover in the second half and quickly built on a 39-18 halftime lead.

They scored the first 14 points before Holmen junior Molly Twitchell scored under the basket to cut the Vikings' deficit to 53-20. She was fouled on the play but missed the free throw, and that constituted Holmen's second-half offense.

"Aquinas's trademark is defense," said Johnson, whose team lost to Aquinas for a 12th time in a row. "Dave always has them ready to defend. It's difficult to (simulate) that in a practice situation. They are really good."

After bombarding Holmen with 3-pointers in the first half, the Blugolds attacked the basket more in the second. Donarski, in particular, found her way into the lane consistently to help her team pull away.

"I'm really happy with that," said Aquinas coach Dave Donarski, whose team also received a seven-rebound performance from Alexa Neumeister and six steals from Weisbrod. "What we ran into last year was that we didn't defend as well as we wanted to, and it deteriorated over the (season).

"Our emphasis is on the defensive end, and we're doing some good things and keeping teams off balance."

