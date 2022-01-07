WATCH NOW: High school basketball--La Crosse Central boys pull away from Logan for sixth straight win

Yes, the Central High School boys basketball team bolted out to a quick lead over Logan on Friday night.

But that didn't tell the full story for a team that knew it could play better.

The RiverHawks weren't as sharp as they wanted to be defensively and didn't value possessions as much as they should have early, but a big run through the end of the first half paved the way for a 77-34 MVC victory at the Logan fieldhouse.

Senior Devon Fielding made 10 of 18 shots on his way to a game-high 24 points as Central (9-1, 3-0) won its sixth straight game and forced moved within a half-game of first-place Aquinas (9-1, 4-0), which knocked Onalaska from the ranks of the conference unbeaten on Thursday.

"Everything looked good on the scoreboard, but we didn't come to play as much as we needed to at the start," said Fielding, who has averaged 19.8 points while playing five of the six games during the winning streak. "At halftime, we talked about correcting that, and I think we did in the second half."

Two free throws by Justis Arellano had the Rangers (2-11, 0-4) within 19-13 with 6 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half before Fielding started to take over.

Junior Bennett Fried pushed the lead back to eight points before Fielding found Colin Adams open for a basket. Fielding then scored twice in a span of 11 seconds — one three-point play and on layup after stealing the ball — to keep the RiverHawks on the right path.

He followed that up by getting the ball to junior Nic Williams for a jump shot that pushed Central's lead to double figures for the first time at 30-18.

Fielding scored 12 points in the final 3:17 of the first half.

The RiverHawks started the second half with a 13-3 run that was capped by another steal and layup by Fielding for a 50-24 advantage.

"I think we settled in a little more in the second half," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "We played within our system,and I think that's what allowed us to expand out lead."

Central outscored Logan 40-13 in the second half and made 57.1% of its second-half shots (16 of 28). It also grabbed 16 offensive rebounds that were turned into 14 points.

Noah Compan added 12 points and six rebounds, while sophomore Henry Meyer scored 10 points after making two 3-pointers. Fried had a team-high seven rebounds to go with his eight points.

Senior Keenan Hass scored nine points to lead Logan, which had 19 turnovers lost its third straight game. The Rangers made five 3-pointers in the first half but only two as Central pulled away in the second.

