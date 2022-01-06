WATCH NOW: High school basketball--La Crosse Central girls take care of Logan

The Central High School girls basketball team knew it wouldn't be able to stop Jazzy and Jojo Davis on Thursday night.

But the RiverHawks knew they could focus on defending Logan's dynamic duo and working together to limit their contribution.

The Rangers did a good job of extending possessions with offensive rebounds, but Central put together a couple of nice scoring runs to hold them at bay and score a 57-39 MVC victory at the Logan fieldhouse.

Junior Brittney Mislivecek scored a game-high 21 points in a game Central (8-5, 4-1) led from start to finish.

"You have to be physical because you know they will be very physical," Mislivecek said of the Davis sisters. "We tried, especially with Jazzy, double-teaming her whenever she got the ball in the post to make it hard to get shots off."

The RiverHawks couldn't keep them off the boards, but they succeeded in making things tough on all of the Rangers by limiting possessions through turnovers.

Second-place Central scored 11 of the first 13 points and had a 13-2 run in the second half to beat Logan (4-5, 0-3) for a fifth straight time and hand them their third loss in a row.

"We were able to do what we needed to do," Central coach Quartell Roberson said. "We did good with help side (defense), which limited the touches that Jazzy got. We pressured the ball a little bit, too.

"That's one of my mottos. Pressure, play hard, and everything else will follow after that."

Jazzy and Jojo both scored 14 points, but Central's second big run proved to be the knockout punch in a game it led by as many as 20 points in the second half.

Mislivecek, who is averaging 21.5 points per game, made four of Central's first six shots and had nine points during the 11-2 run that began the game. She also had six points during the 13-2 burst in the second half.

After trailing by as many as nine points on two occasions in the first half, Logan put together a nice stretch of offensive execution.

Jazzy Davis scored twice in the lane — one on a pass from Jojo Davis — and Jojo Davis hit two 3s from the left corner during a 10-5 run that got them within 25-22 with 2 minutes, 47 seconds on the clock.

The second 3 by Jojo Davis was set up by a pass form Ashley Janisch, but Lily Wehrs was fouled at the other end and made both free throws. Mislivecek followed that with a steal and layup to push the RiverHawks' advantage back up to 29-22.

Senior Cora Hansen added 10 points and junior Sienna Torgerud seven for Central, which owns wins over Tomah, River Falls, Holmen and Logan since a 67-28 loss to first-place Aquinas on Dec. 10.

"I would say we have definitely improved since the (holiday) break," Roberson said. "Our bodies are a little more healthy, and our girls are committed to listening and doing what we want them to do.

"I would say it was a solid game, but we have some work to do and some tough teams out there to play."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.