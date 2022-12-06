ONALASKA — The West Salem High School boys basketball team appeared to have finally corralled Onalaska Luther with 4 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in their Coulee Conference opener on Tuesday.

The Panthers had been landing body blows and right hooks on the Knights all night while absorbing plenty of punches themselves, but Kyle Hehli’s 3-pointer off a pass from Carson Koepnick produced a 20-point lead and seemed to provide the knockout blow.

The Knights, however, had other plans and riled up a full gymnasium by storming back to get within two possessions before the fight ended with West Salem claiming an exciting 97-88 victory.

Luther made five 3-pointers after Hehli’s 3 and took advantage of six missed bonus free throws before Koepnick made six attempts from the foul line to cap a 30-point performance and give the Panthers (2-0, 1-0) their 16th straight conference win.

“That was amazing,” said Koepnick, who answered with two free throws three times after the Knights pulled to within six points in the final 55.4 seconds. “This is what we expect from Luther. I play with Kodi (Miller) and Isaiah (Schwichtenberg) in AAU, and we know they are going to come at us strong.”

Miller, who scored a game-high 33 points, scored seven straight points after Hehli’s 3 gave West Salem an 83-63 lead. He hit a 3 and followed it up with a jump shot, then a steal and layup to make it 83-70 with 3:39 left.

Junior Logan Bahr made two 3-pointers down the stretch and banked one in to make it 89-81 with 1:37 on the clock. Schwichtenberg followed with a jumper in the lane to cut the deficit to six for the first time since 14 minutes remained.

“Someone had to start a run,” Miller, who averaged 14.8 points and helped the Knights qualify for a WIAA Division 4 sectional final as a junior. “We had to get something going. What’s the worst thing that could happen?”

West Salem coach Mark Wagner, whose team was Division 2 state runner-up a year ago, said the game was exactly what he anticipated after beating the Knights by scores of 93-65 and 85-79 last season.

“We expected to go up and down (the court),” he said. “That’s the way we play, and that’s the way Luther plays. It was a similar thing last year in that it took 90 points to win then, too.

“There were a lot of possessions, and Luther is just hard to guard. They have guys who put it on the floor and guys who shoot it.”

Miller did both to keep Luther in the game. He made five 3-pointers — his four-point play tied the score at 36 with 1:55 left in the first half — and hit 11 of 23 shots. Miller made at least three of those with Brett McConkey’s hand in his face.

Senior Pater Lattos added 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Panthers, who also received 18 points — including their first eight — from junior Tamarrein Henderson. Hehli, a sophomore, added 16 points.

Senior Gabe Huelskamp added 18 points, Schwichtenberg 13 and Bahr 12 for the Knights, who led twice. Huelskamp gave Luther its final lead at 38-36 on a nice drive that he finished with the left hand late in the first half.